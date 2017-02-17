Riverview primary has five candidates

Voters will trim field to four for April election

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

For residents in the Riverview School District, a school board primary election consisting of five members expect to appear on the ballot Tuesday, when voters reduce the field to four in the general spring election.

In addition to two incumbents, there are three challengers vying for a 3-year term on the Riverview School Board.

Mary Vozel, who has been on the board for 10 years, seeks re-election while Bert Chrisensen looks to add a second 3-year term.

Challenging the two incumbents are DeeDee Adamecz, Joy Corona and Adam Lang.

Additionally, the Village of Salem Lakes expects to hold a trustee primary, which will reduce the field from eight to six.

Statewide, a primary for the superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction is anticipated, with incumbent Tony Evers going against challengers Lowell E. Holtz and John Humphries.

Holtz is a former School District of Beloit superintendent while Humphries worked in the Dodgeville school district.

Here are profiles of the candidates listed in alphabetical order:

DeeDee Adamecz

Age: 42.

Resident of district: Eight years.

Occupation: Self-employed.

Education: Westosha Central High School, 1991 Political experience: None noted.

Adamecz, who has resided in the district for eight years, looks to offer a new set of ideas, if elected.

“I feel it is important for all who attend Riverview receive a quality education and it is good to bring in new and fresh ideas,” she said. “I feel that I would be able to assist in creating a more active relationship between parents and teacher/school to improve communications/involvement.”

Bert Christensen

Age: 49.

Resident of district: 20 years

Occupation: Teacher, Westosha Central High School, Technology and Engineering Department Chairman.

Education: Westosha Central High School, 1985; B.S. University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 1994; M.S. UW-Platteville, 2007.

Political experience: Three years on Board

Family: Married to Michelle, son Andrew, 16 and Troy, 13.

Community Organizations: Lakeland Little League, six years as parent, coach, manager and board member; Westosha Falcons Youth Football, three years as parent, coach and board member until 2016.

Christensen, an incumbent, believes he can apply his teaching experience as a member of the Riverview School Board.

“I enjoy serving on the board and I believe that when someone has expertise they should put it to use serving in their community,” he said. “My years of experience as a teacher are invaluable when facing decisions as a school board member.”

While he expresses concern related to school choice and alternate licensure, the key issue he hopes to help Riverview offset is funding shortfalls within the state budget.

“As far as Riverview is concerned, finding solutions to funding school operations in the face of deficits forced on schools by the state will be the number one issue.”

Meanwhile, he also expresses concern about teacher licensure and school choice.

“Public tax dollars should not go to private institutions, period,” said Christensen, adding teaching is a skill. “Just because you have experience working in a particular field does not mean you can effectively teach children in a classroom.”

Joy Corona

Age: 42.

Resident of district: 14 years.

Occupation: Water Resources Engineer, Bleck Engineering

Education: Downers Grove North, 1992; B.S. Civil and Environmental Engineering, Marquette University, 1996.

Political experience: None.

Family: Married, three children, including two enrolled at Riverview.

Community Organizations: Treasurer at Western Kenosha County Youth Football and Cheer, Youth STEM Events.

Corona, a Water Resources Engineer, spent five years as Permit Engineer for the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission before taking a position at Bleck Engineering.

Bleck Engineering, a Lake Forest-based firm, offers municipal engineering services to numerous communities.

“I have chosen a career that allows me to help improve the environment that we live in,” she said. “I incorporate this outlook in my every day lifestyle and work toward educating others on ways they can make a difference by reducing pollutant loads in our waters.”

As treasurer of WKCYF, she is a strong believer of youth athletics.

“I am a strong supporter of youth involvement in sports,” she said. “I have been the board member of the WKCYF Bulldogs since 2014 and coached cheer for three years.”

Additionally, she reportedly volunteers her time directing kids into STEM field, including career day presentations in Kenosha and Chicago area schools and to youth groups along with involvement with Future City Competition for children 6th- through 8th-grade.

Corona is seeking a position on the board for four reasons, communication, increased involvement, budget monitoring and ensuring competitiveness.

“The school has experienced many changes over the past several years including a number of staff turnovers, schedule changes and overall building improvements,” she said. “I would like to assist in improving communication between the families, staff and administration.”

With communication in mind, she hopes to see Riverview develop a stronger family environment.

“There used to be a greater sense of family, a feeling that the school was a happy place to work and attend,” Corona said. “I feel like the dynamics of that have changed, due, in part by lack of communication and involvement.”

“I hope that by improving communication we can also increase involvement in the school and community.”

Budget maintenance to help reduce staff turnover and improve playground equipment is another reason she seeks a position.

“We need to ensure that we have sufficient funding to provide a quality education and hire/retain excellent teachers,” said Corona. “I have also been working with the Riverview Administration on securing grant funding and providing design guidance on much needed new playground equipment.”

Along with staff retention, she believes the school can stay competitive among feeder schools.

“Feeder schools are continuing to offer strong programs in both educational/extra-curricular areas,” said Corona. “I plan to identify differences, so as to keep Riverview competitive at every level with the other feeder schools.”

Adam Lang

Age: 37

Resident of district: Since 2014.

Occupation: Teacher.

Education: Maine West High School, 1997; B.A. Elementary Education, Northeastern Illinois University; M.A. Teacher Leadership, Roosevelt University; Ed.D. Organiziational Leadership, Argosy University.

Political experience: None.

Community Organizations: Not currently active in local community organizations. Has volunteered to pack Thanksgiving meals at Westosha Central High School.

Lang, a teacher, is reportedly “passionate about supporting our community through volunteering.”

“I am seeking election to the Riverview School Board to do what is best for the students and staff within our small community,” he said. “A community is grounded in the schools that our children attend and it is my duty to see that the school and its constituents are served appropriately.”

Additionally, if elected, he hopes to incorporate three areas of interest into the school board, which include personalized learning for students, community partnerships and increased parental involvement.

For personalized learning for students and training for staff, he believes “this is the future of education and I feel that I can guide the District into the next era of education.”

Another aspect is partnerships within the community, he states.

“Developing strong partnerships with local businesses and developing volunteer opportunities for students produces a healthy community that we can rally around,” said Lang.

Also, he places an emphasis on school board dialogue with parents.

“No one is more influential in a child’s life than their parents or primary caregivers,” said Lang. “School Boards can do more to allow parents to be involved in their child’s education.”

Mary Vozel

Resident of district: 28 years.

Occupation: Homemaker, Seasonal Positions

Education: Westosha Central High School, 1982

Political experience: Riverview School Board, 10 years.

Family: Married to John, 28 years; four adult children, three grandchildren

Community Organizations: None currently, but previously served as a member in a variety of organizations, including the Wilmot High School Booster Club, past president of the Quarterback and Takedown Club, involvement in the girls basketball and softball programs. Was an active participant with Lakeland Little League, Western Kenosha County Youth Football organization and Wisconsin Lightning Fastpitch.

Vozel, who has served the school board for about a decade, is seeking another term, because at the time she filed her paperwork, no other female candidates came forward.

“I strongly believe that there should be a female on the school board and as of right now, I am the only one,” said Vozel, who reported three of her adult children attended Riverview and two grandchildren are currently enrolled.

The incumbent outlined three key points in her re-election bid, including class sizes, commitment to the residential tax base and giving school faculty the tools to succeed.

“I strongly believe in smaller class sizes, especially at the lower grade levels. I feel as a school board member I am required to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of the community while still providing the best education possible to our students,” said Vozel. “I also believe we need to provide our teachers and administration with the proper educational tools and resources to insure that we can provide all children attending Riverview with a proper education.”