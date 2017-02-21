Town of Salem had last meeting

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

What was torn asunder in the 1920s was rejoined on Feb. 14.

The Salem Town Board, which held its last official meeting Feb. 13, a day before a cooperative agreement with the Village of Silver Lake begins, had dozens in attendance.

Nearly 70 people were in attendance, including Silver Lake Village Board members.

Agenda items postponed

With the Village of Salem Lakes coming into fruition this week, little action took place in the final meeting, including purchase of new items.

Items like two 2017 Ford F129 pick-up trucks for the public safety department were postponed for the new board.

Salem Town Supervisors Mike Culat and Ted Kmiec recognized funding for the truck was in the budget, but with an unknown future of the Salem Public Safety Department, they believed it would be premature.

“It would be premature to spend the money,” said Culat, which drew agreement from Town Supervisor Dan Campion.

Therefore, the item was left for the new village board to research and decide.

Also placed on hold was raze order for a parcel at 10433 266th Ave.

Although Salem Town building inspector Jack Rowland states there have been no improvements on the property or permits taken out, the Salem Town Board decided to leave it to the new village board.

Historical reflection

Former Salem Town Chairperson Shirley Boenning, was in attendance and during citizen comments, said it was a sad – yet happy day.

Salem Town Supervisor Dennis Faber mentioned how Salem was established as a town in 1842, several years even before the incorporation of Wisconsin as a state in 1848.

“Salem grew, especially after sewer was put in around the lake. Right now, our assessed value is over $2 billion,” Faber said.

“In 1926, when the hamlet of Silver Lake incorporated, it was the right thing to do at the time. But then times changed and it’s the right thing to do to come together again.”

Faber said, “The (Department of Administration) would not allow the entire town of Salem to incorporate and it would have been very expensive.”

He mentioned that the Village of Bristol spent more than $500,000 to incorporate.

“But merging the entire town with Silver Lake has kept its borders intact and been a fairly inexpensive method,” Faber added.

Kmiec said, “Today is a wake of someone who has lived a very long life and tomorrow is a birthday of a new village.”

Salem Town Chairperson Diann Tesar offered closing comments at the last meeting.

“This is a great day, a day that shows that local government can be creative, nimble and responsive to its citizens and in these challenging times,” said Tesar.

“Salem became a town in 1842 even before Wisconsin became a state. This year marks the 175th year for Salem and the last.”

Opening a new chapter

The Salem Town board will continue to meet, along with Silver Lake Village President Bruce Nopenz, as a transition committee until three new village trustees and a village president are elected in April.