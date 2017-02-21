HONOR ROLLS: Brighton School
The following students at Brighton School were named to the 2016-17 second quarter honor roll:
PRINCIPALS HONOR ROLL
Eighth grade: Abigail Conrad, Hannah Coots, Noah Dufek, Emmarie Eppers, Megan Fliess, Megan Lejcar, Alyssa Meyer, Antonina Miller, Sydney Nys, Daniel Patten, Jacob Seward, Matthew Smith, Chloe Uhlenhake, Alexandra Wolf.
Seventh grade: Evan Beth, Phineas Doyle-Bruce, Kelsey Duhig, Simone Felber, Juliana Golla, Kolton Krueger, Holly Ludwig, Rebecca Springer, Samantha Taylor, Carlie Vorpagel.
Sixth grade: Brayden Coots, Austin Dawson, Cate Debell, Sydney Dome, Vivian Dufek, Clare Fallon, Frederick Goetz, Nathan Nelson, Olivia Rasch, Lucas Sullivan, Seth Taylor, Cordelia Wallace.
Fifth grade: Grace Davy, Jackson Golla, Chloe Rausch, Samantha Rausch, Brielle Ryshkus, Reese Spafford, Camryn Stillman, Paige Sullivan, Andrew Wolf.
HONOR ROLL
Eighth grade: Ashland Boero, Donald Brand, Max Calzada, Lili Welker, Lexie Wisnefski.
Seventh grade: Ella Birkholz, Benjamin Bruzas, Ean Daniels, Ellie Daniels, Jackson Garcia, Reece Haney, Trinity Koltanowski, Jacob Kreuscher, Raven Schiavo.
Sixth grade: Mikayla Amick, Richard Davy, Katelyn Griffey, Delaney Koltanowski, Rabeka Liberto, Tanner Obregon, Aidan Runyan, Jentry Shouse.
Fifth grade: Chloe Andersen, Chloe Brown, Owen Keller, Kailee Krueger, Andrew Lofgren, Ethan Pedersen, Weston Wisnefski.
A-B HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade: Owen Andersen, Morgan Buchberger, Alexis Obregon.
Sixth grade: James Hernandez, Tristan Peyron, Elizabeth Wisnefski.
Fifth grade: Connor Brown, Travis Larson.
