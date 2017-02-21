Survivor in collision released from hospital

Writer’s note: This article appeared in the Feb. 17 print edition of the Westosha Report, Twin Lakes Report and Paddock Lake/Salem Lakes Report.

Victim still faces lengthy recovery

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

As Kenosha County continues to investigate a Feb. 5 fatal head-on collision in the Town of Salem, one family is mourning the loss of a mother, while another hopes to see the survivor in the other vehicle recover.

The head-on collision involved 30-year-old Jennifer Ginter, who died at the scene, and Julie Zavodny, 20, of Trevor, the Sheriff’s Department reports.

“It has been determined that Ginter’s vehicle crossed the centerline as it travelled northbound on (Highway) 83 colliding with Zavodny’s vehicle, which was southbound,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Klinkhammer, who confirmed Zavodny was pregnant.

The collision, which occurred shortly before 6:45 p.m., caused closure of Antioch Road for about four hours, according to a preliminary report issued on Monday.

The crash left Ginter’s 8-month-old boy without a mother.

“(Her son, Joey) was her pride and joy, she was an awesome mom,” Sherri said in a phone interview last week. “She woke up with him and went everywhere with him.”

Meanwhile, Zavodny, who was airlifted by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, faces a lengthy road to recovery, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist in covering her medical expenses.

The GoFundMe page reports Zavodny had been discharged from Froedtert hospital on Feb. 9.

“Julie and the baby were in stable enough condition to be discharged from the hospital. She returned home and was welcomed by a house full of her closest relatives, all eager to offer their support,” the page states.

However, the 20-year-old has to undergo a series of surgeries, the page reports.

“(She) has the full love and support of her family and friends, which she is grateful for,” the page reports. The post also notes that Zavodny suffered broken bones and ribs.

According to Peter Anfang, who is reportedly Zavodny’s future father-in-law, when she marries his son, MacKenzie, her condition has remain unchanged since discharge.

“Unfortunately, she is in about the same condition as she was when she was discharged,” he said.

“It’s going to take some time for the bruises to go away and for her bones to heal.”

“This thing really did a number on her. It is no joke,” he added, noting she has difficulty walking due to leg and hip injuries.

How to help

For those interested in helping the family offset medical expenses, visit Zavodny’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/julie-zavodny.