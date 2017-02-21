Like night and day

Two lawmakers reconsider daylight saving proposal

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Expect daylight saving time to remain firmly entrenched in Wisconsin, with potential for the measure to become permanent, according to State Rep. Samantha Kerkman (R – Salem).

Originally, Kerkman and Rep. Michael Schraa (R – Oshkosh) had proposed legislation to eliminate daylight saving time in a press release issued Feb. 10.

But, after both legislators received considerable feedback on the initial proposal, they changed course on Feb. 17.

“I received many contacts from constituents on both sides of the issue,” Kerkman states in an email to the Westosha Report. “Based on what Representative Schraa and I saw in the comments we felt that we should adjust the bill.”

The comments pertained to social media feedback, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Feb. 17, when Rep. Schraa said he also received responses from family members.

“Relatives are calling me and texting me saying, ‘What the heck are you doing? Don’t take away my hour of sunlight,’” Schraa told the Press-Gazette.

The Press-Gazette reported a 3-to-1 ratio against the original proposal.

In the Feb. 10 press release, the plan known as the Sunshine Protection Act, cited health concerns, including sleep patterns and children’s safety.

As cosponsors of the bill, they noted a cardiology study conducted at the University of Colorado in Denver, where they indicated a 25 percent increase in the risk of heart attacks the Monday after daylight saving time.

Additionally, the legislators pointed to proposals to eliminate daylight saving time in other states, including Michigan and Iowa and in 2015, Minnesota had a similar bill.

The release reports the states of Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time.

The constituents of both districts, however, wanted to see a reversal to the original proposal.

“We are now considering a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time year-round,” Kerkman said.