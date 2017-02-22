Wilmot Cheer seeks state repeat

Kostrova, Myers all-state finalists

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

After the Wilmot Union High School cheerleading squad won its second consecutive regional title Feb. 18, the team looks for a similar result at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Poms state championships Saturday.

Wilmot Union, the defending WACPC Small Varsity Division champions, expect to hit the mats at Alliant Energy Center’s Memorial Coliseum in Madison shortly after 10 a.m., the organization’s website states.

As the team enters the state competition, Wilmot faces eight other schools in both Division 1 and 2, reports coach Jenni Miller.

Since 2009, Miller said the school has won five state championships.

All-State Finalists

In addition to regional title accolades, Rachel Kostrova and Savannah Myers are finalists for all-state recognition, which both accomplished in 2006 with 16 other cheerleaders in Wisconsin.

REGIONAL COMPETITION

Feb. 18 results

Small Division

1. Wilmot Union High School

2. Menomonee Falls

3. Franklin

4. Hamilton

5. Racine St. Catherines

6. Brown Deer