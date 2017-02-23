Fees, taxes discussed at transition meeting

Salem Lakes must figure out how to merge different formats

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

In the Village of Salem Lakes Transition Committee meeting held Monday, the committee discussed merging storm water, sewer fees and property taxes, on suggestion from Interim Village Administrator Pat Casey.

Along with Transition Committee Chairperson Diann Tesar, members Ted Kmiec, Mike Culat and Dan Campion were in attendance.

Village President Bruce Nopenz was absent while Dennis Faber was excused.

In an explanation to the committee, Casey said the Town of Salem and Village of Silver Lake had used different funding formulas and collected fees differently.

While the Town of Salem billed residents quarterly, the Village of Silver Lake assessed the fee on the tax bill.

Fees for Salem were $60 annually and the Village of Silver Lake was nearly double.

“We need to talk to the engineer about which formula for assessing the fee is the one that should be used, and then we need to decide if all will be billed quarterly, or if it will be put on the tax bill,” Casey said. “So there might be no utility bill in March for the storm water.”

Tesar asked whether the next bill would get doubled for Salem area residents and told Casey that was not a good idea.

“You should just go ahead with the March billing,” she said.

Tesar also questioned why fees for Silver Lake area residents were not just reduced, but Casey said a discussion with engineers is needed.

Casey, noting the merger of a state identification number, said the levy and tax bill would not occur until 2018.

“During the first call with the Department of Revenue it seemed as though we would get one ID number and have one levy and one tax bill,” he said.

“By the time we got to the second phone call,” Casey said, “That had changed.”

For 2017, there will be a tax bill for the Village of Silver Lake and another for the Town of Salem, accounting for two levies, but one budget.

Appraiser adjustment

The Village of Salem Lakes also plans to bring in Town of Salem appraiser, Rocco Vita, who works for the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Last year, Silver Lake area residents had a reassessment, which leaves the Salem area for a reassessment next year.

“By 2019, we will all be on the same schedule,” Casey said.

Additionally, the Transition Committee unanimously approved a recommendation to the Salem Lakes village to authorize Salem area invoices.

The committee also approved minutes from the last transition committee meeting.

Casey asked the committee, which they agreed to, if he could have an architect review possible remodeling plans at the Salem Town Hall to prepare for the change to have day-to-day operations conducted there.