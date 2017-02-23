Former school group treasurer sentenced

Mener, of Twin Lakes, pleaded guilty in December

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

A 45-year-old former treasurer of Randall Consolidated School Parent-Teacher Club will spend 18 months behind bars following a Feb. 15 sentencing hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Terra Mener, of Twin Lakes, pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft in a business setting over $10,000 at a Dec. 12 hearing in Circuit Court Judge David Bastianelli’s courtroom, according to online court records.

The former club treasurer, who initially faced maximum imprisonment of 10 years, also received 42 months of extended supervision as part of plea agreement, which included restitution, court records state.

Mener, the Randall PTC treasurer for 3-1/2 years, was confronted two years ago by another member of the student group about the availability of bank statements, a criminal complaint reports.

However, after several excuses, the member of the student group went to BMO Harris Bank in Twin Lakes, where she discovered money missing from their accounts.

“It had been reported by the defendant to her that there should be approximately $39,000 in the checking account,” the complaint states. “When she went in on January 15, 2015, she discovered there was only $16,167.43 in the account.”

Additionally, Mener claimed about $10,000 in the savings account for the Randall PTC, but upon investigation, the account had only $60.

Five days later, the club member confronted Mener at her Twin Lakes home, where Mener reportedly admitted taking $25,000 for personal use.

The complaint reported Mener ceased embezzling funds from the account two years ago, and the money she took went to support her drug habit, for which Mener entered a drug treatment program.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators uncovered 68 total unauthorized cash withdrawals scattered among BMO Harris Bank branches in Paddock Lake, Burlington, Twin Lakes and McHenry, Ill.

In the ensuing investigation, authorities reviewed Mener’s personal bank accounts at Guaranty Bank, which indicated deposits had been made on the same day she was accused of withdrawing funds from the PTC account.

The complaint contends that, according to the Randall PTC bylaws, a single person cannot make a withdrawal from the group’s account.

Mener, who was bound over for trial in October, initially pleaded not guilty a month later, court records state.