SPORTS SHORTS: Wilmot boys basketball beats Lake Geneva

Dopuch’s 11 points not enough in Falcons loss to Delavan-Darien

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmot 78, Lake Geneva Badger 61

Courtesy of collective offensive contributions, Wilmot Union High School snapped a four-game Southern Lakes Conference losing streak after a 78-61 defeat of visiting Lake Geneva Badger Feb. 17.

Junior Latrell Glass paced the Panthers’ offense with 14 points, including six from the perimeter while junior Jeremy Bruton chipped in another 12 points, all from the arc.

In the post, Bruton had a team-leading eight rebounds.

Additionally, sophomore Kevin Brenner pitched in 12 points, followed by Josh Schattner and Quintin Girardi, both of whom knocked in 10 points each.

Wilmot jumped to 3-10 in the SLC and 5-14 overall.

For Badger, they dropped to 1-12 in conference play and 4-16 overall.

Union Grove 82, Wilmot 80

Wilmot carried a 44-36 lead entering halftime at Union Grove Feb. 14, but the Broncos outscored Wilmot 46-36 in the second half to hand the Panthers an 82-80 loss.

While Union Grove’s Jack Pettit knocked in a game-high 32 points, Latrell Glass and Jeremy Bruton countered for the Panthers, with Glass adding 24 and Bruton pitching in another 15.

Of Bruton’s 15 points, 12 came from the perimeter.

The Panthers, who dropped to 2-10 in the SLC, also had 11 points from junior Kyle Gendron, who went 3 for 7 from the arc.

Union Grove improved to 11-8 (7-5) following the Feb. 14 win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delavan-Darien 58, Westosha Central 44

Despite a well-rounded effort by Westosha Central High School senior Lindsey Kimpler, the Falcons could not overcome the offensive attack of visiting Delavan-Darien’s Kenna Timmerman and Kat Lopez, who combined for 38 points in a 58-44 Falcons’ loss Feb. 16.

Kimpler, who knocked in nine points, added 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for the Falcons, who dropped to 4-18 (2-12 Southern Lakes Conference).

The Comets, who improved to 6-16 (5-9), received a game-high 22 points from Kenna Timmerman and another 16 from Kat Lopez.

Westosha Central, which trailed 25-21 entering halftime, also had contributions from junior Stephanie Dopuch, who went 5 for 8 in field goals to finish with a team-leading 11 points and senior Anna Leigh Niles (eight points, six rebounds).

Burlington 54, Westosha Central 28

Westosha Central High School dropped a 54-28 Southern Lakes Conference contest against visiting Burlington Feb. 24, when the Demons took a 30-17 lead into the second half.

The Demons received a game-high 19 points from Megan Wallace and another 11 points by Jessa Burling.

Burlington held each Falcon scorer to single digits with senior Katrina Bostanche knocking in six points to lead Westosha Central.

Local swimmers come up empty at state

Wilmot Union High School junior Emmett Matthews, who qualified for three events at the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet, finished 22nd in the 200-yard freestyle after he placed second at the Kenosha Tremper sectional a week earlier.

The Badger co-op team also advanced two relay squads, one including both Matthews and Wilmot junior Alex Tenhagen, which took 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay.

In Matthews’ third event, the 400 freestyle relay, his team finished 24th.