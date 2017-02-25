Wheatland students receive artistic recognition

Nearly 20 Wheatland Center School expect to have their work selected for publication in this year’s Southern Lakes Anthology writing contest, according to a release issued by the school.

“The title of this year’s anthology is ‘Action!,'” the release states. “Eighteen of Wheatland’s students had their writing or artwork chosen for publication.”

Student work is judged on creativity/originality, technical skill, message clarity and overall.

However, among the 18 students, two expect to receive special recognition at a May reception held in May at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Abigail Henry, an eighth-grader, had her artwork chosen as the back cover of the anthology while 4th-grade student Brooke Mason will read her poem titled “Always Recycle” aloud.

In addition to both students, the other 16 students are invited to the reception in May, when they receive a copy of the anthology publication.

The 16 students are as listed by grade, category and title of work:

Third grade: Ruby Hart, art, Swan Lake; Grace Snyder, poetry, Beach.

Fourth grade: Mason, poetry, Always Recycle; Elise Williamson, art, A Peaceful Drink; Safyire Guthrie, poetry, Only Earth We Have; Elizabeth Nickolette and Jessica Roynon, Illustrative writing, Sun and Rain.

Fifth grade: Chloe Lois, poetry, Travel.

Sixth grade: Kianna Weis, Cartoon, A Race to the Finish.

Seventh grade: Carly Lois and Grace Curran, Illustrative writing, Page to Page; Jessica Dorobek, poetry, It’s Your Choice.

Eight grade: Shane Petersen, cartoon, Rolling Coal; Abby Horton, art, Utopia; Anna Carroll, poetry, To Smile; Henry, art, Overcoming Thorns; Sydney Laitamaki, Illustrative writing, Patience; Jalyn Warren, poetry, Act, Show, Prove: Poem for Two Voices.