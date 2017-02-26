Three straight for Central Cheer

Team captures WACPC state title Saturday

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Following a flawless performance on the mats, the Westosha Central High School Cheerleading squad snagged its third consecutive Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Poms Coaches state title Saturday at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center.

The state title in the Large Division category extends its streak, which dates back to 2015, when they captured its first of three championships.

In Saturday’s competition, Westosha Central had no deductions in its routine and collected 114.2 overall points.

According to the WACPC website, the Falcons added another honor to the mix, second place in the Division 2 stunt group, which consisted of Rebecca Glassen, Layne Schroeder, Hannah Hogan and Krissy Swatkowski.

The team title is the latest accomplishment following its seventh-place finish on the national stage in Florida earlier this month.

The Westosha Report will have more on this developing story as new information becomes available.