WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 10 Wilmot defeats No. 7 Fort Atkinson

Panthers head to No. 2 McFarland Friday

As the No. 10 seed, the Wilmot Union High School boys basketball squad entered Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at No. 7 Fort Atkinson with the odds stacked against them, noting other regional contests held the same night.

Of the eight Division 2 regional games between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds, just two went in favor of the lower-seeded team.

The Panthers, however, were one of those two teams following their 48-47 victory against the Blackhawks.

Following an 18-14 halftime deficit, the Panthers responded in the second half, where they outscored Fort Atkinson 34-29 to move onto the regional semifinal played at No. 2 McFarland Friday.

Defensively, Wilmot held Fort Atkinson’s two leading scorers, Connor O’Brien at 11.8 points per game and Jared Edwards at 10.2 ppg to single digits, but allowed a game-high 24 points to Jesse Kutz.

Kutz’s 24 points did not deter the Panthers, who had six players knocking in points, including senior Darren Rita’s team-leading 13 points.

Coming in behind Rita was sophomore Kevin Brenner with nine points while junior Jeremy Bruton and Josh Schattner added eight points each.

Other Panther contributors were juniors Kyle Gendron with six and Latrell Glass, who pitched in four.

Fort Atkinson concludes its season at 5-18 overall.

The Panthers, who improved to 6-16 between the regular and post season, is faced with a McFarland team that captured a share of the Rock Valley Conference-North Division championship at 14-2 (16-6 overall).

Entering Friday’s matchup, the Panthers two leading scorers, Glass with 17.5 ppg and Bruton, who has 12.8 ppg, face Sam Hanson (13.2 ppg) and Brandon Acker (11.9 ppg).

Tuesday’s No. 7/No. 10 Breakdown:

No. 10 Milwaukee Morse-Marshall 87, No. 7 Messmer 65

No. 7 Antigo 82, No. 10 New London 51

No. 7 River Falls 60, No. 10 Menominee 51

No. 7 Sauk Prairie 66, No. 10 Baraboo 60

No. 7 Green Bay Southwest 75, No. 10 Menasha 59

No. 7 Milwaukee Bay View 70, No. 10 Cudahy 57

No. 7 West Bend West 65, No. 10 Port Washington 51