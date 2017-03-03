WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Milton ends Panthers’ season – again

Wilmot Union High School could not find redemption against Milton Thursday, when the Panthers dropped a 62-57 decision to the Red Hawks in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Fort Atkinson.

The No. 2 seeded Panthers, who lost to Milton in last year’s regional title contest, was unable to overcome a 29-21 deficit entering halftime despite outscoring the Redhawks 36-33 in the second half.

While Wilmot received a game-high 21 points from 5-10 senior Delaney Sjong, who collected 11 rebounds for a double double, Milton countered with two double double performances from Bailee Collins and Chloe Buscher.

Collins, a 6-0 senior, knocked in 19 points with 11 rebounds while Buscher collected 13 rebounds along with 10 points.

Wilmot, which concluded its season 16-8, also received 12 points from 5-6 senior Devin Coleman, who contributed a team-leading three assists.

Additionally, 5-11 junior Morgan Zenon chipped in 11 points and had six rebounds.

For the No. 5 seeded Red Hawks, they improved to 15-10, and advanced to the sectional title game against Monroe held in Middleton.

The Westosha Report will have the full story in the March 10 print edition