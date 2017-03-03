DOT: Construction to start on Highway 45 in Bristol

March 9 open house scheduled

Before construction begins on Highway 45 in Kenosha County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to attend a March 9 open house from 4 until 5 p.m. at the Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St., a DOT news release reports.

The project slated for this month affects Highway 45 between the Illinois state line and Highway 50, the release states, noting resurfacing and reconstruction improvements.

“Improvements will include resurfacing from IL/WI State Line to 86th Street, reconstruction from 86th Street to (Highway) 50 and intersection improvements throughout the project limits,” the release states.

Consequently, the DOT reports the project requires full closure to affected areas.

“Project plans, detour routes and other exhibits will be on display to illustrate the work in detail,” the release states.

Representatives from WisDOT and the contractor, Zignego Company, will be available to discuss the project and address any questions or concerns.

More information about the project can be found online at http://projects.511wi.gov/us45ken/.