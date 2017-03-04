BREAKING: Wilmot decathletes capture 4th straight state title

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

For the fourth consecutive year, the Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon team emerged as state title winners Friday, according to District Administrator Dan Kopp.

Kopp, in a Twitter post, wrote “@wilmotuhs State Champions!!!! #proud.”

Academic decathlon is a competition composed of ten categories: art, economics, essay, interview, literature, math, music, science, speech and social science.

Additionally, Wilmot earned a speech medal, interview medal, two essay medals, two literature medals, two economics medals, three in music, three in science, four in social science, five art medals, among other achievements.

The fourth straight title adds to the school’s list of accomplishments following its second consecutive national academic decathlon title last year.

The Westosha Report will have more on this accomplishment in an upcoming print edition