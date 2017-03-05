WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL: County rivals meet in sectional semifinal

Regional Titles: Wilmot continues hot streak, Falcons beat Broncos

As top seed Westosha Central High School secured a WIAA Division 2 regional title against visiting Union Grove, about 15 miles away in Burlington, No. 10 Wilmot pulled off another upset against the No. 3 Demons to earn a boys basketball regional championship of their own Saturday.

The wins from both teams, however, sets up a clash in Thursday’s sectional semifinal.

Westosha Central, which edged the Broncos 73-39, expects to face a Panthers team on a hot streak, following three consecutive upset wins on the road.

With Clinton serving as the neutral site for both teams, leaving students and parents to travel at least 45 miles on Thursday, there is potential of relocating.

Stay with mykenoshacounty.com for the full stories of both contests Saturday.