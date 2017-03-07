A heartfelt creation

Fox, of Westosha Central, creates quilt in friend’s memory

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Claudia Fox is not just a student at Westosha Central High School, but a friend who devoted her time and craft to create a quilt for a friend who lost her life too soon, according to Family and Consumer Science teacher Denise Laabs.

“I’ve had Claudia all four years and she is just a wonderful person inside and out!” said Laabs.

While Fox was reluctant to speak about the quilt she made in memoriam of Elianna Boyd, who passed away in 2011, Boyd’s mother wrote a letter of appreciation to the school for her work.

In the letter, Louise Suzanne Boyd recalled when her daughter and Fox met in kindergarten, when the current Westosha Central senior helped Elianna tie her shoe.

From that point forward, Suzanne said their friendship flourished and stayed close until Aug. 2011, when Elianna suddenly lost her life.

“The journey of grief has been painful and long for many but I know Elianna’s friends continue to think of her to this day and hold her closely in their hearts,” Suzanne wrote.

Fox, who reportedly has a hobby for quilt-making, was asked to create a quilt in honor of Elianna, the letter states.

After Fox agreed, the senior received clothes worn by Elianna to implement into the quilt, which was revealed to the Boyd family before Christmas.

“As I opened up the quilt, I was very touched and amazed just how beautiful it was,” Louise recalled. “The colors blended nicely together because I know this is what Elianna would want.”

Louise Suzanne Boyd, who penned a book titled “A Journey to the Rainbow” chronicling the family’s struggles with the loss of Elianna, she acknowledged Fox had a difficult task creating the quilt.

“I am aware Claudia experienced many mixed emotions as she worked on this heartfelt project but I do pray she cherishes all the dear memories of her friend and the fun times they had together,” Louise states.

The dedication, according to Laabs, did not come as a surprise, noting Fox exhibits qualities including a generous, giving and thoughtful demeanor.