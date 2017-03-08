Thousands without power in County

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With reported wind gusts exceeding 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service, more than 2,000 Western Kenosha County customers are without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service, which still has a High Wind Warning in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday, reported a peak wind gust of 54 mph at the Kenosha Regional Airport.

On its website, since early Wednesday, WE Energies indicated more than 2,500 customers combined have no power, with the most highly concentrated areas in the areas of Trevor and Town of Paris.

In Trevor, there have been 14 reported power outages, affecting nearly 700 customers.

For the Town of Paris, however, more than 1,600 customers are reportedly without power, the website states, pointing to the intersection of Highway K and 172nd Avenue.

Despite widespread outages, some area schools have reported no significant issues, including Salem Grade School, Lakewood School and Paris Consolidated School.

In an alert issued by WE Energies, high winds are the blame for the power outages.

“Since early Tuesday morning, our crews have restored power to more than 28,000 customers,” the alert states, referring to the Southeast Wisconsin region.

“The relentless windy conditions continues to cause outages and present a challenge to our crews to safely restore power.”

Citing the High Wind Warning, WE Energies reports the threat of more outages remain.

Furthermore, in the Twin Lakes area, nearly 400 people are reportedly without power, the Alliant Energy website states.

Most of the power outages, the website reports, lie north of Powers Lake near the intersection of 85th Street and 402nd Avenue.