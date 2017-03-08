Documentary to offer parents resources

Feeder school event held at Westosha Central

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With advancements in technology, including social media platforms, parents are often bewildered on monitoring their child’s internet and video game activities.

That was a situation presented to physician Delaney Ruston, who created a documentary examining concerns involving children’s use of technology, following a struggle she had with her own children.

“Ruston felt guilty and confused, not sure what limits were best, especially around mobile phones, social media, gaming, and how to monitor online homework,” a production press release states.

Ruston’s documentary, “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digitial Age”, expects to premiere at Westosha Central High School on Monday, March 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. and has invited area feeder schools to attend.

The documentary has been featured nationally, including Good Morning America, The New York Times and PBS NewsHour, a press release states.

According to Director of Instructional Technology Rachel Schemelin of Westosha Central, the collaboration with Brighton, Bristol, Paris, Salem and Wheatland schools started several months ago.

“Pulling this event together has been a team effort,” she said. “Initial planning began in September of 2016 during the bi-monthly principal partnership meeting.”

Schemelin, who stressed the importance of community involvement, said the program plans to offer information to parents seeking resources to help their children.

“School districts play an important role in fostering digital citizenship and with creating opportunities for parent education,” she said. “We hope this parent night will be an opportunity for the community to share information, strategies, and engage in collaborative conversation.”

The Westosha Central Information Technology Director reported the documentary addresses several parenting issues, including social media struggles, video game use and addiction to the internet.

Stories depicted in the documentary include a 14-year-old girl, a victim of social media bullying along with an honor student who found his college career derailed when he acquired a video game addiction, among a variety of other issues.

Following the documentary, a group of panelists consisting of students, staff and community expect to offer insight to parents, Schemelin states.

If you go…

WHAT: Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age

WHO: Westosha Central Feeder Schools (6th-8th graders)

WHEN: Monday, March 13 (5 p.m. – Doors open, 5:30-6:45 – Movie, 6:45-7:30 – Panel discussion).

WHERE: Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Salem

ADMISSION: Free, to register, visit impactflow.com/event/presented-by-westosha-central-high-school-1211