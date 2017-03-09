PHOTOS: Schools celebrate Dr. Seuss

Read Across America held last week

Multiple area schools in Western Kenosha County recognized the birthday of Dr. Seuss last week.

Known as Seuss Week, the “Read Across America Day,” it is a nationally held event, according to the National Education Association.

With thousands of participating schools, libraries and community centers, the NEA hopes it bolsters students’ love of reading, the NEA states.

Meanwhile, in Western Kenosha County, participating schools included, but were not limited to: Brighton, Riverview and Wheatland.

At Brighton School, they celebrated an entire week, with central themes on each day.

According to a Brighton news release, students dressed as Cat in the Hat on Monday, wore readable shirts for “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut day” on Tuesday, followed by Wednesday’s Fox in the Socks Day.

On Thursday, everyone wore animal print in recognition of “If I Ran the Zoo” day.

“On Friday, we all donned shirts showing The Places You’ll Go, or in some cases, places our grandparents, aunts and uncle went,” the release states.

Additionally, in a surprise twist, the Kenosha Kingfish mascot, Elvis, made an appearance at the school.

The appearance, according to the release, serves as motivation for students to continue reading.

“Brighton Stars have been reading on their own time and keeping track of their progress. Once they hit 100 minutes, they get a free ticket to a Kingfish game,” the release states. “Each year Brighton Night at Simmons Field gathers more and more attendees and we couldn’t be more proud of our kids and this program.”

Meanwhile, other schools, including Wheatland and Riverview offered activities to their students.

Annually, first-graders at Riverview wear Dr. Seuss Hats created by parent volunteers, the school reports.