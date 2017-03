Westosha Central has announced the availability of tickets for the WIAA Division 2 sectional title game held 1 p.m. Saturday in Middleton following Thursday’s win against Wilmot Union High School.

For those interested, the $5 tickets, which include a ride on the fan bus, are available in the Athletic Directors office from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.

The bus leaves at about 10 a.m.