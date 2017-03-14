Panthers’ Sjong named to all-star team

Senior led Wilmot in points, rebounds

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For the fourth time in five years, the Wilmot Union High School girls basketball team has a representative at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star game held in June at JustAGame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells.

Delaney Sjong, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, expects to take the court for the Division 2 South team.

“I think it is an honor to be recognized as a player deserving to play on the same court with some of the other best players in the state,” said Sjong. “I am also excited to have the opportunity to raise money for the MACC Fund.”

The MACC Fund, known as Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc., is a nonprofit organization that funds research efforts for children with cancer and blood disorders.

“I think it is a great cause and have always supported it,” Sjong said. Like Sjong, the three Panthers before her contributed to the MACC Fund, starting with Sarah Vozel in 2013 followed by Kari Clements in 2014 and last year, Sam Kirk.

Panthers’ coach Keiya Square, who has coached all four in his career, said the honor of playing and contributing to cause is a privilege.

“I am happy for the girls that get to experience the all-star game,” he said. “They get to play with some of the best players in the area and also raise money for the MACC Fund.”

Getting named among the best comes after she racked up career season for the Panthers, who won the WIAA Division 2 regional title for the second time in four years.

Sjong, who scored a career-high 25 points at Delavan-Darien Nov. 29, tallied a team-leading 322 points last season, supplanting her junior year, when she had 303 points. Additionally, she collected a team-leading 202 rebounds, 45 better than her junior season.

The improvement, according to Square, did not come as a surprise due to her work ethic.

“She is continually working on her game. She did a lot for us this year, she really bought into what we were trying to do on both ends of the floor and she really trusted her teammates,” said Square. “She was our leading scorer and rebounder.”

Sjong, who departs the team with 430 career rebounds and 771 career points, credits the coaching staff and team for her success this season.

“I would credit Coach Square, Coach (Trey) Bell and the entire girls basketball staff for this season’s success,” she said. “I think they did a great job with developing the younger girls for varsity and continued that development throughout the season.”

“I also believe all of our returning varsity players did a great job with helping and stepping up as leaders to encourage the younger players throughout the season.”

The Panthers finished their season 16-8 overall and 11-3 in the Southern Lakes Conference.»

Meanwhile, for those interested in contributing to Sjong’s fundraiser, each player expects to post a page on the WBCA website at www.wisbca.org