SLC BOYS BASKETBALL: Falcons’ Williams Player of the Year

Wilmot’s Latrell Glass a first-team honoree

Following his team’s second straight Southern Lakes Conference title, Westosha Central High School senior Tre’ Williams received Conference Athlete of the Year, and joins Wilmot Union junior Latrell Glass on the first-team.

Additionally, named to the second-team was Falcons’ 6-foot-4 junior Cooper Brinkman while teammates Jaeden Zackery and Nic Frederick earned honorable mention.

Panthers junior Jeremy Bruton also received honorable mention.

The 5-11 Williams, who eclipsed 1,000 career points, knocked in 238 of his 430 points in 14 Southern Lakes Conference contests to finish seventh in scoring at 17 points per game.

Overall, headlined by his season-high 31 points in the Falcons’ 87-85 nonconference win Jan. 28 against Bradford, he accrued 20 or more points in seven other games.

Glass, meanwhile, had a record-breaking junior season, when he netted a school-record 49 points at Delavan-Darien in December.

In 14 conference games, the 5-11 Glass accumulated 260 points to finish second in the SLC at 18.6 points per game.

Along with 14 SLC contests and 11 combined nonconference and WIAA tournament games, Glass had 433 total points.

Also, Glass finished 10th in total rebounds with 65 and fourth in assists with 41 in the SLC.

Brinkman, who had 114 total rebounds, collected 58 in conference play.

Prior to the season-ending loss to Waunakee Saturday, Brinkman eclipsed 16 or more points in three consecutive games, including 19 against both Waterford and Wilmot in the WIAA tournament.

For the 6-2 Bruton, he scored 159 points through 14 conference games and amassed 319 overall.

Frederick, a 5-11 junior, finished second in the SLC with 46 assists and scored a season-high 19 points against Elkhorn.

Zackery, a 6-0 sophomore, accrued 133 of his 246 total points in 14 conference contests and was third in the SLC in assists with 43.

However, Zackery’s season-high came in the Falcons’ 80-75 nonconference win against on Jan. 4, when he scored 19.

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

WINTER SPORTS (2016-17) ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

BOYS BASKETBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Tre’ Williams, senior, Westosha Central

FIRST TEAM: Williams, Westosha Central; Nick Klug, junior, Burlington; Alex Easterday, senior, Elkhorn; Latrell Glass, junior, Wilmot; Jack Pettit, junior, Union Grove.

SECOND TEAM: Luke Geiger, senior, Burlington; Ross Ingersoll, senior, Elkhorn; Matthew Korman, senior, Waterford; Riley Hale, junior, Union Grove; Cooper Brinkman, junior, Westosha Central.

HONORABLE MENTION: Ryan Sproul, senior, Lake Geneva; Grant Tully, junior, Burlington; Jayce Crull, senior, Delavan-Darien; Luke Umnus, sophomore, Elkhorn; Jacob Ross, junior, Union Grove; William Busch, junior, Waterford; Jaeden Zackery, sophomore, Westosha Central; Nic Frederick, junior, Westosha Central; Jeremy Bruton, junior, Wilmot.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Janelle Shiffler, senior, Union Grove

FIRST TEAM: Shiffler, senior, Union Grove; Jessa Burling, junior, Burlington; Brooklyn Bull, junior, Union Grove; Delaney Sjong, senior, Wilmot; Kenna Timmerman, junior, Delavan-Darien; Courtney Oomens, junior, Lake Geneva.

SECOND TEAM: Megan Wallace, senior, Burlington; Katelyn Rohner, freshman, Waterford; Morgan Zenon, junior, Wilmot; McKenna Stanek, senior, Wilmot; Jenn Freeman, Lake Geneva.



HONORABLE MENTION: Ashlyn Barry, senior, Burlington; Jaida Speth, junior, Delavan-Darien; Payton Christensen, sophomore, Elkhorn; Lindsey Kimpler, senior, Westosha Central; Devin Coleman, senior, Wilmot; Alyssa Kus, junior, Union Grove; Kayla Brandenburg, senior, Waterford.



GYMNASTICS

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Hailey Siegler, senior, BBW.



FIRST TEAM: Siegler, senior, BBW; Christa Jacobs, sophomore, Elkhorn; Mia Trent, senior, BBW; Audry Wright, junior, Jefferson; Amanda Whitford, senior, Waterford; Erin Limberg, senior, Waterford.



SECOND TEAM: Mari Trent, sophomore, BBW; Brianna Eilenfeldt, senior, Jefferson; Kayla Miller, junior, Jefferson; Sydney Treder, sophomore, Whitewater.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jessica Zeitler, sophomore, BBW; MacKenzie Terry, senior, BBW; Hayley Mogensen, junior, Elkhorn; Cameron Jacobson, junior, Elkhorn; Taylor Steinhorst, sophomore, Jefferson; Cassie Barwick, senior, Waterford; Nicole Tomomistu, sophomore, Whitewater.



BOYS SWIMMING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Emmett Matthews, junior, Badger Co-op



GIRLS SWIMMING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Theresa VanSchyndel, senior, Badger Co-op.



WRESTLING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Benji Peak, junior, Elkhorn.



FIRST TEAM: Beau LaDu, 106, junior, Badger; Grant Truesdale, 113, junior, Elkhorn; Samuel Winski, 120, junior, Waterford; Peak, 126, junior, Elkhorn; Daniel Stilling, 132, sophomore, Elkhorn; Michael Sanders, 138, junior, Badger; Douglas Reuss, 145, senior, Badger; Bryce Jacobson, 152, senior, Elkhorn; Jordan Danowski, 160, senior, Waterford; Riley Remington, 170, senior, Elkhorn; Jared Krattiger, 182, junior, Waterford; Jack Trautman III, 195, junior, Waterford; Richard Heidemann, 220, senior, Elkhorn; Hunter Hummel, 285, junior, Elkhorn.



HONORABLE MENTION: Elijah Kiesler, 138, freshman, Burlington; Miguel Sanson, 120, junior, Delavan-Darien; Isaac Taylor, 138, junior, Elkhorn; Barron Masi, 195, sophomore, Union Grove; Ethan Mastrocola, 285, senior, Waterford; Andrew Koroly, 113, senior, Westosha Central; Drew Hebior, 126, sophomore, Wilmot.