VIDEOS: Wilmot students talk “Hello! My Baby”
Musical set for the weekend
Wilmot Union High School’s annual spring musical, “Hello! My Baby” is set for production March 17-19 in the school auditorium.
The production created by Emmy Award winner Cheri Steinkellner, of Sister Act, has 7 p.m. presentations on both Friday and Saturday followed by a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
According to the production company website, Music Theatre International, the musical promises to deliver a hysterical romantic farce.
“Written specifically with young performers in mind, Hello! My Baby is a perfect choice for high schools or theatre academies,” the website states. “There are tons of featured roles, classic songs and rousing dance numbers creating an infectious toe-tapping, hum-along musical.”
Cost of a ticket is $10 for adults while students get in for $7.
For more information, visit wilmotchoirs.weebly.com
SENIOR LOGAN JONES
SENIOR ANTHONY SANBERG
SENIOR LAUREN HANSON
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.