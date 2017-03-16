VIDEOS: Wilmot students talk “Hello! My Baby”

Musical set for the weekend

Wilmot Union High School’s annual spring musical, “Hello! My Baby” is set for production March 17-19 in the school auditorium.

The production created by Emmy Award winner Cheri Steinkellner, of Sister Act, has 7 p.m. presentations on both Friday and Saturday followed by a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

According to the production company website, Music Theatre International, the musical promises to deliver a hysterical romantic farce.

“Written specifically with young performers in mind, Hello! My Baby is a perfect choice for high schools or theatre academies,” the website states. “There are tons of featured roles, classic songs and rousing dance numbers creating an infectious toe-tapping, hum-along musical.”

Cost of a ticket is $10 for adults while students get in for $7.

For more information, visit wilmotchoirs.weebly.com

SENIOR LOGAN JONES



SENIOR ANTHONY SANBERG



SENIOR LAUREN HANSON

