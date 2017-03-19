PHOTOS: Falcon Flashback to Winter Sports

While Westosha Central High School had a historic boys basketball season, marked by its first sectional appearance, there were other milestones within the school this winter sports season.

Along with senior Tre Williams, who netted his 1,000th career point, the school welcomed its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame and unveiled its second graduate into the Wrestling Wall of Honor.

As the Falcons prepare for the spring, here are some of photos published in the Westosha Report through the winter sports season.