PHOTOS: Falcon Flashback to Winter Sports

Westosha Central students cheer for their Falcons against Waunakee in the WIAA Division 2 sectional title contest in Middleton (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
While Westosha Central High School had a historic boys basketball season, marked by its first sectional appearance, there were other milestones within the school this winter sports season.
Along with senior Tre Williams, who netted his 1,000th career point, the school welcomed its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame and unveiled its second graduate into the Wrestling Wall of Honor.
As the Falcons prepare for the spring, here are some of photos published in the Westosha Report through the winter sports season.
Westosha’s Tre Williams (left) lunges for the basketball as Wilmot’s Kevin Brenner dives for possession. The Falcons routed the rival Panthers (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Jaeden Zackery, shown here against Lake Geneva Badger, scored 10 points for the Falcons against Union Grove (Heather Ruenz/The Report).
Westosha Central senior Tre Williams, shown here against Waterford, scored 21 first half points to help the Falcons defeat Wilmot Friday (File Photo).
Falcons’ Tre Williams scored a team-leading 14 points for Westosha Central Friday at Waterford.
Falcons’ Tre Williams’ celebrated 1,000 career points alongside his parents, Victor (left) and Desiree (right).
Tre Williams receives congratulations from teammate Dylan Anderson following his 1,00th career point at Waterford (Rick Benavides/The Report).
From left: Coach Keith Skrzynecki, Lucas Graveley, Jack Schroeder, Marcus Zackery, Adam Simmons, Cooper Brinkman, Joey Gilliland, Jaeden Zackery, Dylan Anderson, Jake Werth, Bailey Menarek, Manager Zack Kramer, Head Coach James Hyllberg, Coach David Cutts. Front row: Tre Williams, Nic Frederick (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Falcons’ junior Joey Gilliland cuts the net following Westosha Central’s win against Delavan-Darien, which gave them its second consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Senior Lucas Graveley finishes his cut on the net after the Falcons defeated Delavan-Darien to win their second consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Bailey Menarek, a Falcons senior, trims the net after his team won its second consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Westosha Central senior Jack Schroeder participates in the net-cutting ceremony after the Falcons won its second straight conference title (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Junior Joey Gilliland drives through the lane earlier in the season (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Westosha Central sophomore Jaeden Zackery, shown here against Delavan-Darien, scored 10 points in the Falcons win Friday (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
From left: Tre Williams, Lucas Graveley, Jack Schroeder, Bailey Menarek, Jake Werth, Manager Zack Kramer.
Falcons junior Cooper Brinkman, shown here in Friday’s win against Waterford, scored a game-high 16 points for Westosha Central in Saturday’s regional title contest (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Junior Cooper Brinkman, a second-team all-conference the Falcons, attempts a jumper against Waunakee in the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship held at Middleton High School (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Westosha Central coach James Hyllberg raises a plaque after his team’s regional title victory (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Westosha Central High School won its third consecutive state cheer title (Photo obtained via Twitter).
Westosha Central senior Lindsey Kimpler hangs around some tight defense to attempt a shot last week (Earlene Frederick/The Report)
Westosha Central High School junior Stephanie Dopuch, who knocked in a team-leading 11 points, battles a Delavan-Darien opponent in Thursday’s contest (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Siera Sieberth, a sophomore, was one of the Falcons leaders in rebounds last season (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
The Westosha Central High School pep band traveled alongside the boys basketball team this season to energize the crowd (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Westosha Central sophomore Jaeden Zackery (left) and senior Bailey Menarek (right) swarm Panthers’ senior Darren Rita in Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal contest (Rick Benavides/The Report).
Kevin Bird, a former Westosha Central High School wrestler, watches his son, Jaden and Jared unveil a banner at the school’s Wall of Honor ceremony Jan. 12 (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Westosha Central graduate Kevin Bird, left, receives an introduction from current cross-country coach Keith Olsen at Bird’s Wall of Honor ceremony (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Vince Zullo expresses gratitude to his former school, Westosha Central, for making the Athletic Hall of Fame a reality (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Westosha Central introduced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Club at Strawberry Creek. From left: Anthony Escarcega, Dolly Zeihen, on behalf of Ben, Vince Zullo, Keli Jo Storz, Darla Wack, Danny Yatres, Patti Raduenz, Amy Gillmore.
Westosha Central sophomore Haley Hovland hugs her aunt, Patti Raduenz, before Raduenz delivers a speech (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Westosha Central graduate Keli Jo Storz, Class of 1997, accepts her Hall of Fame trophy from school Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Amy Gillmore, a 1990 Westosha Central graduate, address the crowd at the Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
