PHOTOS: Wilmot rewind to Winter Sports

Wilmot Union High School students converge onto the court with the basketball team, which won the regional title at Burlington (Rick Benavides/The Report).
As the Wilmot Union High School community rallied around the underdog boys basketball team, which featured Latrell Glass and his record-setting season, there were other notable highlights.
Those notable highlights include junior Emmett Matthews, who received Southern Lakes Conference Male Athlete of the Year for the Badger co-op swim team, and a regional title in girls basketball.
Additionally, the Wilmot Cheerleading team had two all-state cheerleaders, Rachel Kostrova and Savannah Meyers, both of whom received the honor for the second straight year.
The following are some photos from the Panthers’ winter sports season.
Emmett Matthews zips through the water during the 500 freestyle Saturday at the Kenosha Tremper Sectional at Carthage College. The Wilmot star will compete at state for the Badger swim team (Mike Ramczyk/The Report).
Wilmot Union High School junior Latrell Glass stays focused as he delivers a free three against Burlington (Rick Benavides/The Report).
The Panthers celebrate near mid-court moments after Saturday night’s win. (Rick Benavides/The Report).
Wilmot junior Jeremy Bruton makes a run for possession of the ball against Burlington.
Wilmot Union High School junior Jeremy Bruton hits a 3-pointer in the Panthers’ defeat of visiting Lake Geneva Badger Friday (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Panthers’ junior Jeremy Bruton eludes a Westosha Central defender in a drive toward the basket in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal held at Burlington (Rick Benavides/The Report).
Panthers’ senior Delaney Sjong, shown here against Delavan-Darien, scored a team-leading 12 points in Wilmot’s win against Jefferson Friday (Courtesy of Nick Parisi).
Senior McKenna Stanek, a second-team all-conference, established career highs in points last season (Earlene Frederick/The Report).
Morgan Zenon, a second-team all-conference, makes a leap to the basket against Delavan-Darien.
Wilmot Union High School won a WIAA Division 2 girls basketball regional Saturday. Top row, from left: Karoline Klahs, Rachel Jenkins, Ashley Lesko, Karina Leber, Delaney Brown, Andie Brown, Cailin McCracken, Morgan Zenon. Bottom: Kenzi Ketterhagen, Julia Hickey, Haley Lamberson, Devin Coleman, Riley Alexander, McKenna Stanek, Delaney Sjong.
Wilmot Union High School senior Devin Coleman was one of several Panthers who cut the net following the team’s regional championship (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Wilmot senior Cailin McCracken cuts the net following the Panthers’ regional title (Jason Arndt/The Report).
Wilmot Union High School won its second straight regional competition on their home court Saturday. Top row, left: Karena Regnier, Alexis Brooks, Emily Keil, Meranda Kuwik. Middle: Taylor Hover, Morgan Korus, Lizzie Lucik, Samantha Castellano, Skyler Cordova. Front: Savannah Myers, Morgan Herzog, Rachel Kostrova (Submitted/The Report).
Rachel Kostrova, left, and Savannah Meyers, both seniors at Wilmot Union High School were named all-state cheerleaders.
Joey Graham, a junior, finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference for boys wrestling in the 106-pound weight class (Rick Benavides/The Report).
Wilmot’s Jeremy Toro (top) was in control and pinned Westosha’s Dennis Grubb last week (Earlene Frederick/The Report)
Jacob Wagemann won the WIAA Division 1 regional title following his performance at Westosha Central on Saturday.
Jessica Zeitler, of Wilmot Union, made contributions to the Burlington-Badger-Wilmot combined gymnastics program (Mike Ramczyk/The Report).
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.