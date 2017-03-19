PHOTOS: Wilmot rewind to Winter Sports

As the Wilmot Union High School community rallied around the underdog boys basketball team, which featured Latrell Glass and his record-setting season, there were other notable highlights.

Those notable highlights include junior Emmett Matthews, who received Southern Lakes Conference Male Athlete of the Year for the Badger co-op swim team, and a regional title in girls basketball.

Additionally, the Wilmot Cheerleading team had two all-state cheerleaders, Rachel Kostrova and Savannah Meyers, both of whom received the honor for the second straight year.

The following are some photos from the Panthers’ winter sports season.