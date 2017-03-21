Central community comes to aid of teacher

Appleby Family 5K set for April 22

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Randy Appleby is a teacher best described as selfless and humble, putting the needs of his students before his own, Westosha Central High School students and one administrator reports.

However, for the physical education teacher of 17 years at the school, students and staff are stepping up meet the needs of his family affected by cancer with the Appleby Family 5K run or 2-Mile Walk held April 22 at Westosha Central.

Proceeds from the event will benefit his wife, Susan, who has fought cancer since 2012. The disease returned this year, shifting to her brain.

According Westosha Central Principal Lisa Albrecht, when Appleby had an extended absence to help his wife through another surgery, students reportedly grew concerned and opted to take action through organizing the 5K run and 2-Mile Walk.

“When they learn of hardships, they are quick to want to help,” said Albrecht. “This is exactly what happened when students realized Mr. Appleby’s extended absence recently was the result of things not going well for his wife.”

Senior Tanner Bykowski, along with other students, started to hear whispers about Appleby’s wife and wanted to help the family through this hardship.

“He is a selfless human being, the way he teaches, the way he walks around and he doesn’t deserve the hardships his family has gone through,” said Bykowski. “Especially his wife, because they are all good people.”

Bykowski, a Falcons’ baseball player, remembered meeting Appleby as a child attending an area baseball camp.

Although he did not make a personal connection at the time, Appleby had a positive affect on the younger Bykowski.

“He taught me stuff about baseball that I didn’t know at the time,” said Bykowski.

While Appleby helped him as a youth, Bykowski said Appleby’s joy of teaching is well known within the Westosha Central hallways.

“He always puts you in a great mood. His relationships with a lot of students is great,” he said. “Overall, the joy he brings to the students and the teachers is great.”

Albrecht said Appleby, who is physical education department chairman, has grown the school’s program since his arrival in 2001-17.

One example, she said, includes a recently created adventure education class, which started with 25 students and entering next school year, the course expects nearly 150 students.

“Growth like this doesn’t happen because of the curriculum, it happens because of the teacher and the relationships they build,” said Albrecht. “It seems like he is really in tune with all students, no matter what their life experience is.”

Senior McKenna Krueger-Gapko had one class with Appleby and since then the teacher has helped her through some of her own hardships.

“He knows my family, personally, and he has been there for me through the hard times that I have gone through,” Krueger-Gapko said. “It’s hard, because I feel so bad for his family, he is such a kind-hearted man and I know his wife is awesome and so sweet.”

“He is such a likable and cool teacher,” she said. “He is always cares so much about his students and their physical health and mental well-being.”

Instead of sitting idly, students and faculty collaborated on a community event.

“We just came together and wondered, how can we raise money for his family,” Krueger-Gapko said.

“It is about raising money and showing that people really do care about him…and that we are trying to help,” said Bykowski.

If you go:

What: Appleby Family 5K or 2 Mile Run

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Westosha Central High School

Registration: Forms are available on the school website under the calendar tab at www.westosha.12.wi.us

Completed forms and payment of $20 submitted before April 7 guarantees a shirt. Same day registration between 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m. is also available.

Participants can either drop off registration forms at the school or mail to the following address:

Westosha Central High School

Attn: Melissa Bahnson

P.O. Box 38

Salem, WI 53168