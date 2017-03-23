Aspiring Eagle Scout has dugout plans

Porter, 15, targets Legion Park

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Unsheltered baseball dugouts at Legion Park in Twin Lakes could see a revival, courtesy of an aspiring Eagle Scout, who has ambitious plans to upgrade the structures.

Daniel Porter, 15, who presented his plan to the Twin Lakes Village Board Monday, received approval, pending a building permit and needed funds to start the project.

` “I have been a baseball player all of my life and I thought it would be a great project to upgrade dugouts at Legion Park,” Porter told the Village Board, adding the dugout’s current condition does not protect players from sun and rain.

“I know how important that is to have it,” said Porter.

Porter, who plans to raise funds for the project, wants to construct angled, shingled roofs and a mesh backdrop to the fences behind the existing dugouts.

The plan, according Village Administrator Jennifer Frederick, could bring some relief from local baseball players.

“The baseball teams have asked for better dugouts for years,” Frederick said.

As the Village Board gave Porter unanimous approval, the first item on Porter’s agenda is secure funds for the project, starting with a fundraiser.

Funds received go towards building materials, including lumber, plywood, shingles, nails, among other items.

Then, Porter and his mother Theresa, plan to apply for a building permit.

Village Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald credited Porter for his pitch to the community.

“Quite an ambitious project for a young a guy,” Fitzgerald said.

Porter plans to complete the project in about five weeks, but it hinges on coordinating schedules with others, including volunteers.

“It is depending on the schedule of others and just getting it altogether in one spot,” he said.