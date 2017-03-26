BOYS HOCKEY: Panthers’ Faber, Kuhfuss of Central look back at Thunder season

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When Westosha Central High School’s Kyle Kuhfuss arrived to Kenosha Thunder practice this season, one of the first people he often saw practicing his slapshot was Wilmot Union High School senior Cody Faber, who served as a team captain for the co-op hockey team.

The Thunder, a Kenosha Unified School District co-op team, added Wilmot Union students to the team four years ago and Westosha Central entered the picture the following season.

“Cody is a hard worker and a great leader. He was the captain this past season and he did a great job,” said Kuhfuss, a senior defenseman. “He can score goals and is also a playmaker. He was always the first one to practice and was always locked in from the start of practice until the end.”

Faber, a former Kenosha Komet, joined the Thunder co-op team at the start of his junior season.

In Faber’s 46 total games for the Thunder, according to WisconsinPrepHockey,net, the senior forward amassed 23 goals, 29 assists and accumulated 52 points.

As a senior, Faber netted 10 goals and established a career-high 18 assists, which gave him 28 points, second on the team to Nicholas Elsen, who hails from Kenosha Indian Trail.

While Faber bolstered the Thunder’s offensive attack, Kuhfuss offered defensive enforcement along with contributions on offense.

Kuhfuss produced career bests in points (16), goals (8) and assists (8) through 26 games.

Faber said Kuhfuss’ enthusiasm and versatility were assets to the Thunder.

“Kuhfuss improved a lot this year. He was solid the entire year, and could put the puck in the back of the net,” said Faber. “Even though he wasn’t a captain, he was a good leader when it come to getting the team pumped. He was an all around great player.”

In three seasons for the Thunder, Kuhfuss netted 14 goals, 15 assists and 29 points through 68 career games as a defenseman.

A post-season push

In the regular season, the Thunder had an 11-12-1 overall record, finished in a fourth-place tie in the Classic Eight Conference with Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago at 3-3-1 to enter the WIAA boys hockey tournament as the No. 7 seed.

In the first two post-season contests, the Thunder outscored opponents 14-3, including a 7-0 opening round shutout of Milton.

Along with an Elsen hat trick, Faber contributed two goals, with Kuhfuss and Indian Trail sophomore Joey Trifone adding a goal each in the routing of Milton.

Faber, along with his senior teammates, entered the Milton contest with an objective to extend their last season on the ice and credits both Elsen and Max Maeegard for his 4-point game.

“In our playoff game against Milton, I think all the seniors knew that it could be our last game ever. So everyone came out with a bunch speed and energy,” said Faber. “We never looked back and kept building the lead. All my credit goes to my linemates Max Maegaard and Nick Elsen, they are the ones that allowed me to get four points that game.”

Meanwhile, as Elsen, Faber, Kuhfuss and Trifone provided the offensive attack, Westosha Central senior goaltender Joseph LaForge stopped all 17 of the Red Hawks’ shots in the Feb. 14 shutout.

Joseph LaForge, in his first Thunder season, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net, went 3-5 and saved 241 of 274 shots on goal for an 88 percent save percentage.

Kenosha, however, was not finished in its playoff surge, highlighted by a stunning Feb. 16 upset of No. 2 Janesville, a team the Thunder lost 7-1 to in regular season play.

Kuhfuss, who netted one goal in the 7-3 route of the Bluebirds, said the second round victory is likely the most memorable of his career.

“We came into the game as a seven seed playing the two seed. In the one time we played them in the regular season so we knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Kuhfuss. “But we came out flying and ended up winning 7-3.”

“The whole team played great that game and we pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the playoffs. That’s definitely one I’ll never forget.”

Faber agreed, adding the Bluebirds posed a challenge at the start of the contest, but Kenosha persevered and came away with the win.

“Janesville came out early and scored the first two goals. But we fought back to regain the lead,” said Faber. “When the third period came up, we were up by a goal, but we never looked back.”

In addition to Kuhfuss’ goal, Elsen added four and Trifone pitched in another two.

Although Kenosha’s season ended in a 6-0 sectional semifinal loss at Beloit, Faber and Kuhfuss can carry with them the memorable upset at Janesville.

Meanwhile, as Faber’s high school career comes to an end, he will miss putting on the skates and hitting the ice at the Pleasant Prairie IcePlex.

“As a senior I will mostly miss being at the rink everyday with all the guys on the team. We were basically family,” said Faber. “We had a lot of fun throughout the year and it’s sad to see it come to an end.”

Kuhfuss, who played for the Kenosha Komets from 4K until eighth grade, said the decision to join the Thunder was a reunion with KUSD students.

“We click with all the guys from Kenosha really well,” said Kuhfuss. “I’ve played with all the guys from KUSD my whole life so we have a good connection.”

Strong local representation

According to WisconsinPrepHockey.net, the Kenosha Thunder has about 20 players on the roster, but 11 reportedly come from either Westosha Central or Wilmot Union.

The strong representation does not come as a surprise to Faber, who believes the Western Kenosha County community has always had an interest in hockey.

“I think hockey has always been a thing on the western end of the county, but more kids are starting to play for their high school team rather than a club team,” Faber said. “Also, playing for the Thunder is relatively new for the kids out in the county. So it’s just starting up.”

Along with Faber, Wilmot Union had five other students on the Thunder team, sophomore Dominic Stoller, junior Christian Stoller, Niles O’Brien, Augie Horak and Connor Stickles.

In their first seasons, Dominic Stoller chipped in five assists with a goal, O’Brien had a goal and two assists through 16 games.

Additionally, Christian Stoller had four goals and nine assists this season, both career-highs.

For Westosha Central, senior Matthew Perona, sophomore Andrew LaForge and junior Chase Erickson joined Joseph LaForge and Kuhfuss.

Erickson, a defenseman, has been with the Thunder since his freshman year, compiling eight goals and 18 assists in 69 total contests.

In Erickson’s junior season, the defender established career highs in games played (26), goals (4) and points (13).

Kuhfuss expects Erickson to step up as a senior.

“Chase has been a great asset to our defense in my three years at Thunder. He came in his freshman year and played a lot,” said Kuhfuss. “He’s a solid defenseman that you can put on the ice in any situation. Next year he will be one of the leaders on the team.”

Faber agreed, adding Erickson exhibits versatility and was a strong defender.

“Chase Erickson is just an all around solid defenseman. He is strong, smart and can really shoot the puck. He was one of our best defenseman on our team and it showed.”

For Matthew Perona, the senior forward played in 22 games for the Kenosha this season.