Train, semi-tractor crash reported in Salem Lakes

Authorities urge residents to avoid area

Kenosha County authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area near the intersection of 104th Street and 268th Court in Salem Lakes, where a semi-tractor trailer reportedly crashed into Canadian National Railway train Tuesday afternoon.

As authorities investigate the crash at the scene, preliminary reports indicate the the semi-tractor trailer unit got stuck on the tracks when it attempted to drive across the railroad tracks.

Meanwhile, a Canadian National Railway train heading southbound struck the trailer of the semi-truck, a Sheriff’s Department news release states.

“There was damage to some components of the train which will require prior to moving,” the release wrote.

The crash has resulted in an extended closure of the railroad crossing on Highway AH, or Camp Lake Road, south of Highway SA.

“Residents of the Sunset Oaks Subdivision can exit on 106th Street and 264th Avenue,” the release states. “All other entrances and exits are blocked by the stopped train.”

Preliminary reports said there have been no reported injuries or leakage of any loads involved in the crash.

“There are no dangers to area residents at this time,” the release said.