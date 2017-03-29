Wheatland Center School announces board resignation

District seeks candidates to fill vacancy

Mary Ochoa-Petersen has resigned as a member of the Wheatland School Board, the district reports, adding the board of education is seeking candidates to fill the vacancy.

“We would like to thank her for her years of service to the Wheatland J1 School District and the Wheatland community,” the district news release states.

Ochoa-Petersen served the board for eight years, according to District Administrator Marty McGinley, who said the former board clerk was proud of her tenure.

“She had expressed a great deal of pride associated with her time on the board and the positive growth at Wheatland,” said District Administrator Marty McGinley.

“She did not give a specific reason for her resignation, other than it was time to conclude her chapter at Wheatland Center School as the board clerk.”

With Ochoa-Petersen’s resignation, the district looks to fill her seat, which is for one-year term through April 2018.

Residents in the Wheatland District interested in filing the vacancy are asked to send a letter of interest by April 24 to the following address:

Mrs. Carolyn Spangler – District Secretary

Wheatland Jt 1 School Board of Education

6606 368th Avenue, Burlington, WI 53105

or email: carolyn.spangler@wcspk8.org

“Candidates who file a letter of interest will be contacted by the district,” the release states. “The board will interview candidates and make a selection following those interviews.”