Keeping it close to home

Midwives offer comfort and different approach to childbirth

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Following the birth of her second of three children by a midwife, Brandy Brey found inspiration from the experience, and decided to turn it into a career.

A midwife is professionally trained and certified in supporting women through a healthy pregnancy, offering personalized care, education and counseling in the childbearing cycle, nonprofit national organization Citizens for Midwifery reports.

“I began studying midwifery after my first home birth,” said Brey. “The care I received with my midwife was gentle and personalized.”

The personalized care, according to a 2014 Centers for Disease Control report, might have played a role in an upward trend state and nationally.

In the 2014 report, it indicated a 1.26 percent increase of out of hospital births in 2011, with an increase to 1.36 percent the following year.

The CDC indicated that since 2004, there has been a steady increase.

Furthermore, Wisconsin is one of five states with a higher percentage of out of hospital births, between 2- and 3- percent.

“Women choose midwives for their personalized, individualized care and support, and because they want to give birth in the comfort of their own surroundings,” Brey said.

Pursuit of a dream

Brey, a mother of three, ages 13, 10 and 5 years old, said the delivery of her two youngest children created a new vision for her.

“She inspired me to pursue my own dream of becoming a midwife,” said Brey, who now has her own practice, Wholesome Birth Service in Salem.

Brey, 37, earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and English from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside before she started her midwife studies.

Studies included several years of going through an academic program, an apprenticeship with two experienced licensed midwives, in addition to completing a program through the North American Registry of Midwives.

After a seven-hour exam, she received credentials as both Certified Professional Midwife and Licensed Midwife in 2015, when she started her own business serving at least five southeast Wisconsin counties.

The licenses, according to Brey, are through the state Department of Safety and Professional Services.

“Certified Professional Midwives specialize in the safety of out-of-hospital birth,” Brey said. “We provide individualized, patient-centered and focus on patient choice.”

“Our training is based on understanding normal pregnancy and birth processes.”

Low-risk pregnancies

Traditionally, hospitals are the setting for childbirth, but for women seeking out of hospital services, midwives specialize in low-risk pregnancies.

A low-risk pregnancy, she said, is someone without concerns, including complications in previous pregnancy cycles.

“CPM’s specialize in the safety of low-risk pregnancy and out of hospital birth,” said Brey, noting some hospitals have Certified Nurse Midwives. “If there are concerns or deviations from normal, then the mother should have a hospital birth.”

For the safety of the mother and child, two midwives attend every delivery, she said.

Additionally, Brey and other midwives work with other healthcare providers, including consultations and transfers of care, if any complications develop.

“Midwives provide regular prenatal appointments and routine care done in accordance with current standards,” she said. “We monitor the mother and baby throughout the pregnancy, labor, delivery and postpartum.”

If expectant mothers elected an out-of-hospital birth, but choose not to conduct it home, there is a birthing center in Southeast Wisconsin.

“Women choosing out of hospital birth can have their babies at home or at a free-standing birth center,” said Brey. “Well Rounded Maternity Center in South Milwaukee is a home-like setting where women can deliver their babies with a licensed midwife of their choice.”

Witnessing a miracle

Brey, who serves about two clients monthly, often helps other licensed midwives as the second person supervising the process.

“Although every midwife has her own individual practice, we support one another and work together to ensure the health and safety of mothers and babies,” she said.

Through Brey’s experiences, she finds enjoyment in witnessing families grow, and watching a miracle.

“The most rewarding part of my job is watching families welcome their new little one into their arms,” said Brey. “I feel honored and privileged to support families during such a magnificent life event.”

The support, she said, includes supporting future fathers in the magnificent life event.

“Midwives provide support and reassurance to fathers,” she said. “Fathers usually feel good about midwifery care.”

A large network

Of 70 certified and licensed midwives in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Guild of Midwives, there are seven in the Southern Lakes Newspapers region, which include some in Northern Illinois.

“There are midwives serving areas all around the state. The Wisconsin Guild of Midwives is the professional organization for Licensed Midwives in the state,” said Brey, who is one of the seven listed.

Brey reports that prices, which average between $2,500-$4,500, depend on the owner of the practice.

“Midwifery fees vary from practice to practice,” she said.

While she is based in western Kenosha County, she has served clients in Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Waukesha counties, among other surroundings.

To find a midwife in your area visit Wisconsin Guild of Midwives website at wisconsinguildofmidwives.org.

For more information on Brey’s practice, visit http://wholesomebirthservice.com.