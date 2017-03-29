GIRLS TRACK: Panthers’ Martin picks up two top finishes

Central’s Hansen clears first in pole vault

Wilmot Union High School senior Maddie Martin notched two of three first-place finishes to help the Panthers take fourth of eight teams in Tuesday’s Kenosha County Indoor Championships held at Carthage College.

Indian Trail won the meet with 158 points.

Meanwhile, for seventh place Westosha Central, senior Madi Hansen vaulted to first-place with a personal best 9-feet-6 inches.

Martin, the reigning Southern Lakes Conference Athlete of the Year, won both the 200- and 400-meter dash.

In the 400 dash, Martin edged Tremper’s Molly O’Boyle by 1.44 seconds with a time of 1:01.37. For the 200 dash, Martin captured first-place by .02 seconds.

Additionally, in the high jump, Wilmot’s Julissa Scott and Sam Serak snagged the top two spots, with Scott clearing the bar at 5-03 and Serak scoring a 4-10.

Panthers’ senior Rachel Kostrova clocked in at 2:29.43 to place second in the 800-run.

Other second place finishes from Wilmot were the 1,600-relay team and Nyssa Zuehls in the pole vault.

For the Falcons, who finished second in the 3,200-relay, they received third place from junior Meghan Capra in 3,200-run.

Kenosha County Indoor Championships

Carthage College, March 28

GIRLS RESULTS (Top three individual finishers, plus local contributors)

Team scores: 1. Indian Trail 158, 2. Tremper 108, 3. St. Joseph 81, 4. Wilmot 77, 5. Bradford 62, 6. Shoreland Lutheran 60, 7. Westosha Central 47, 8. Christian Life 3.

55 dash – 1. Maddy Troy, KT, 7.43; 2. Rachel Castelli, IT, 7.71; 3. Alicia Jones, ITA, 7.73; 5. JADEN MCKENNA, WC, 7.99.

200 dash – 1. MADDIE MARTIN, WIL, 27.40; 2. Rachel Castelli, ITA, 27.42; 3. Rebekah Salfer, SL, 28.47; 7. JADEN MCKENNA, WC, 29.35.

400 dash – 1. MADDIE MARTIN, WIL, 1:01.37; 2. Molly O’Boyle, KT, 1:02.81; 3. Rachel Castelli, ITA, 1:03.48; 5. KYLIE SHANE, WC, 1:06.99; 7. KAYLA BUCHANAN, WIL, 1:08.11.

800 run – 1. Riley Hansen, KT, 2:25.05; 2. RACHEL KOSTROVA, WIL, 2:29.43; 3. Madison Taylor, ITA, 2:31.10.

1,600 run – 1. Riley Hansen, KT, 5:17.81; 2. Sophia Gentile, KB, 5:23.35; 3. Madison Taylor, ITA, 5:24.59; 7. MACKENZIE MACCAUX, WC, 6:11.63.

3,200 run – 1. Lili Jaraczewski, KSJ, 12:11.77; 2. Emma Hupp, KT, 12:31.27; 3. MEGHAN CAPRA, WC, 12:41.62.

55 high hurdles – 1. Madelyne Rossmann, KB, 9.50; 2. Kylaira Harris, ITA, 10.14; 3. Annemarie Ryan, KSJ, 10.18; 5. MADI HANSEN, WC, 10.49.

55 low hurdles – 1. Madelyne Rossman, KB, 9.21; 2. Kylaira Harris, ITA, 9.80; 3. Rebekah Salfer, SL, 9.85; 7. JULIA ZIEMELIS, WC, 10.26; 8. MADI HANSEN, WC, 10.28.

1,600 relay – 1. Bradford, 4:21.44; 2. WILMOT, 4:23.44; 3. Tremper, 4:27.61.

3,200 relay – 1. Tremper, 10:25.11; 2. WESTOSHA CENTRAL, 10:40.91; 3. St. Joseph, 10:49.17; 5. WILMOT, 11:28.50.

High jump – 1. JULISSA SCOTT, WIL, 5-03; 2. SAM SERAK, WIL, 4-10; 3. Molly Shannon, KT, 4-10; 5. BECCA BELL, WIL, 4-08; 6. KORIN MADRIGANO, WC, 4-08; 8. JADEN MORRIS, WC, 4-06.

Pole vault – 1. MADI HANSEN, 9-06; 2. NYSSA ZUEHLS, WIL, 8-06; 3. Lindsey Goessl, SL, 8-00; 4. JESSICA ZEITLER, WIL, 7-06.