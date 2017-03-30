BOYS TRACK: Kurylo takes a pair of firsts to lead Central

Panthers grab two relay events

Senior Austin Kurylo of Westosha Central High School placed first in two events and Wilmot Union High School grabbed pair of relay wins in Tuesday’s Kenosha County Indoor Championships held at Carthage College.

Bradford won the meet, Westosha Central took fifth and Wilmot finished seventh of eight teams.

Kurylo, a state qualifier in the 200-meter dash last year, picked up victories in the 55 dash at 6.72 seconds along with the 400 dash at 52.89 seconds. He also took third in the long jump.

Finishing second to Kurylo in the 400 dash was Panthers’ Jordan Jesse.

Additionally, distance runner Sheel Patel, a senior, added the Falcons third first-place finish in the 3,200-run at 10:09.94.

Wilmot, meanwhile, took first in both the 800- and 1,600-relay events.

In the triple jump, Panthers’ Gunnar Johnson finished second at 40 feet 6 1/2 inches.

Joshua Engberg, a Falcons’ senior, placed second in the pole vault.

BOYS RESULTS (Top three individual finishers, plus local contributors)

Team scores: 1. Bradford 123, 2. Indian Trail 120.5, 3. Tremper 88, 4. St. Joseph 75, 5. Westosha Central 55, 6. Shoreland Lutheran 48, 7. Wilmot 46, 8. Christian Life 16.5.

55 dash – 1. AUSTIN KURYLO, WC, 6.74; 2. Colin Antonneau, KSJ, 6.76; 3. Jaylen Grant, ITA, 6.85; 6. ANTHONY POCO, WIL, 6.93; 8. ROBERT BRENT, WIL, 7.02.

200 dash – 1. Ethan Krueger, ITA, 23.89; 2. Colin Antonneau, KSJ, 23.91; 3. Tommy Matoska, KT, 24.33; 5. ROBERT BRENT, WIL, 24.47.

400 dash – 1. AUSTIN KURYLO, WC, 52.89; 2. JORDAN JESSE, 53.72; 3. Alec Gessert, KSJ, 53.73.

1,600 run – 1. Nick Gwynne, KB, 4:41.47; 2. Cameron Mills, KSJ, 4:44.18; 3. SHEEL PATEL, WC, 4:46.42.

3,200 run – 1. SHEEL PATEL, WC, 10:09.94; 2. Garrett Olson, KB, 10:37.77; 3. Tonatiuh Chavez, ITA, 10:42.28; 8. MASON HEDRICK, WC, 11:05.87.

800 relay – 1. WILMOT, 1:35.12; 2. Indian Trail, 1:35.34; 3. St. Joseph, 1:38.24.

1,600 relay – 1. WILMOT, 3:33.02; 2. Bradford, 3:38.11; 3. Indian Trail, 3:41.40.

Pole vault – 1. Scott Hoffman, SL, 13-00; 2. JOSH ENGBERG, WC, 12-06.00.

Long jump – 1. Armani Carmickle, ITA, 21-07.75; 2. Riley Keckiesen, KT, 21-30; 3. AUSTIN KURYLO, WC, 20-11.

Triple jump – 1. Armani Carmickle, ITA, 42-06.50; 2. GUNNAR JOHNSON, WIL, 40-06.50; 3. Fred Steinmetz, KSJ, 40-05; JOSH MOLDENHAUER, WIL, 37-04.00; 8. MASON WELTER, WC, 37-02.

Shot put – 1. Sean Banaszak, ITA, 48-07.00; 2. Najee Mitchell, KB, 47-07.50; 3. Andrew Lyons, KB, 46-03.00; 6. HUNTER HUGGINS, WC, 43-03.50.