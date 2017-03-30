Michelau out as Westosha basketball coach

Struggling program seeks eighth coach in 12 years

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Westosha Central High School is in search of its eighth head girls basketball coach in 12 years following the resignation of Ben Michelau.

Michelau, who served for one season, told the Westosha Report of his plans to step down earlier this week.

“I hope I did right by the players during my brief time at Westosha,” said Michelau, who cited program discontent, including complaints to Athlete Director Jonathan Lindh, as his main reason for leaving. “I thought I had a good rapport with them. I wish the girls in the basketball program nothing but the best. They’re good kids.”

Despite the discontent, Michelau said he had the full support of Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh, if he chose to stay with the team.

Lindh, noting it was a personnel matter, declined to comment on the reports of discontent, but confirmed that he did not ask for Michelau’s resignation.

Michelau, the seventh Falcons coach since 2005, opted to step down in the best interest of the players on the team.

“I especially didn’t want the players in the program exposed to that type of situation.”

Michelau, a former Bristol Consolidated School coach for 15 years, took over a program which has compiled three winning seasons since 2002-03.

Westosha Central last won conference in 2007-08, when the Falcons were part of the now-defunct Lakeshore Conference.