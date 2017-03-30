Flood Watch issued for Fox River in New Munster

With a potential for minor flooding along the Fox River, the National Weather Service in Sullivan has issued a Flood Watch for the river near New Munster, effective from Friday afternoon until Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service, which reported a stage of 8-1/2 feet Thursday morning, has forecasted a potential to exceed the flood stage of 11 feet by Friday afternoon.

Current forecasts indicate the Fox River could reach 11-7/10 feet by Saturday, the National Weather Service reports.

Meanwhile, as part of Western Kenosha County is under a flood watch, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in Lake County, Ill. until 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms,” the NWS Chicago office reports. “This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area, especially due to saturated grounds from overnight rainfall of one to two inches.”

Although the Lake County Emergency Management Agency does not expect significant flooding, according to its Facebook page, they are actively working with other agencies to monitor the rain.

“Rivers and streams are expected to get into minor flood stage over the next few days, though no significant flooding or structural impacts are expected,” the Facebook post states.