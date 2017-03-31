Weather Service issues Flood Warning for the Fox River

As water levels continue to rise along the Fox River in New Munster, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Flood Warning, effective 9:30 a.m. Friday until Tuesday morning.

A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring, according to the National Weather Service, which reports the Fox River reached 9.6 feet as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

Flood stage at the Fox River is 11 feet.

Current forecasts indicate the Fox River could rise above flood stage by Friday morning, increase to 11.9 feet on Saturday, but projects the river to fall below flood stage by Monday.

“Floodwaters surround a home at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway W in the Wheatland area,” the Weather Service reports.

Previously, the National Weather Service registered a stage of 8.5 feet at 4 a.m. Thursday, when the agency issued a Flood Watch for the river.