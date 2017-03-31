Rep. Kerkman to hold office hours

Sessions set for April 3

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman (R – Salem Lakes) plans to hold two office sessions on Monday, April 3, according to a release issued by the Representative for the 61st Assembly District.

The first session set at the Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St., runs from 10 until 11 a.m.

Following the session in Twin Lakes, Rep. Kerkman heads to the Community Library, 24615 89th St., Salem, where she has scheduled hours from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“These office hours will be separate from budget listening sessions that will take place later next month at a time yet to be determined,” the release states.