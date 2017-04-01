Warrant issued in Antioch burglaries

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Antioch man accused in a rash burglaries in downtown Antioch March 27, according to an Antioch Police Department news release.

The Antioch Police Department names Anthony J. Altmayer, who faces six felony charges, as one of two suspects in the five burglaries or destruction of unoccupied businesses.

“Through investigation and the evidence gathered there was enough probable cause to secure an arrest warrant for Altmayer,” the release states, adding the other suspect has not been named, pending further investigation.

Altmayer, who has an $100,000 arrest warrant, faces five counts of Class 2 Felony Burglary and one count of Class 4 Felony Theft.

“Arrangements are being made to place him in custody,” the release states.

Authorities mum on Trevor case

Around the same time, Pizza Time in Trevor was broken into and a cash register was taken, several Chicago-area news sources report.

Although there is some speculation about whether the cases are related, officials from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Antioch Police have not made any determination.