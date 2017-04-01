Movies in the Park returns
The Village of Twin Lakes unveiled its summer Movies in the Park Series, which is scheduled to start Friday, June 9 at the Lance Park Amphitheatre.
Movies start at dusk.
Opening the season on June 9 is The Jungle Book, which follows the life of a boy raised by wolves as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Along the way, he encounters several barriers, but receives guidance from two animals living within the jungle.
For those unable to attend the June 9 production, there are five more movies on lineup.
The next movie, set for June 23, is a presentation of Sing.
The Movies in the Park Series is made possible through several businesses, including sponsor Baxter and Woodman Consulting Engineers.
For more information, visit www.villageoftwinlakes.net or call (262) 877-2858
Movies at the Park
Schedule
All movies start at dusk
June 9 The Jungle Book
June 23 Sing
July 7 The Secret Life of Pets
July 21 Finding Dory
Aug. 4 Moano
August 18 Beauty and the Beast
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.