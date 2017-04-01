Movies in the Park returns

The Village of Twin Lakes unveiled its summer Movies in the Park Series, which is scheduled to start Friday, June 9 at the Lance Park Amphitheatre.

Opening the season on June 9 is The Jungle Book, which follows the life of a boy raised by wolves as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Along the way, he encounters several barriers, but receives guidance from two animals living within the jungle.

For those unable to attend the June 9 production, there are five more movies on lineup.

The next movie, set for June 23, is a presentation of Sing.

The Movies in the Park Series is made possible through several businesses, including sponsor Baxter and Woodman Consulting Engineers.

For more information, visit www.villageoftwinlakes.net or call (262) 877-2858

Movies at the Park

Schedule

All movies start at dusk June 9 The Jungle Book

June 23 Sing

July 7 The Secret Life of Pets

July 21 Finding Dory

Aug. 4 Moano

August 18 Beauty and the Beast