ELECTION RESULTS: Shakeup in Salem Lakes
Salem native Jodi Meier wins Branch 7 in a landslide
A shakeup on the Salem Lakes Village Board is in store for the newly minted municipality, according to unofficial results released on the Kenosha County Clerk’s website.
Diann Tesar, previously the Salem Town Chairwoman, defeated incumbent Bruce Nopenz in the village president race.
Also, among six trustee candidates, Ted Kmiec, Mike Culat and Dan Campion secured seats on the Salem Lakes Village Board.
Dennis Faber, a long-time Salem Town Supervisor, and incumbents Eric Ericksen and Pat Dunn lost their bids in the election.
In the village trustee race in Paddock Lake, newcomer Chris Kram edged incumbent Richard W. Fish for the third seat on its village board.
Incumbents Kathy Christenson and Gary Kaddatz won their bids for re-election in Paddock Lake.
For the Town of Randall, incumbent Robert Stoll defeated challenger Philip Johnson to retain his seat as chairman.
Meanwhile, in the Kenosha County Circuit Court election, incumbent Jodi Meier kept her seat on the bench in Branch 7, winning in a landslide.
COUNTY
Circuit Court Judge – Branch 7
Jodi Meier, Inc. 12386
John Anthony Ward 2145
SALEM LAKES
Village President
Diann D. Tesar 1376
Bruce Nopenz, Inc. 566
Village Trustee
Ted Kmiec 1290
Mike Culat 1076
Dan Campion 1006
Dennis Faber 938
Eric Ericksen, Inc. 526
Pat Dunn, Inc. 451
RANDALL
Town Chairman
Robert Stoll, Inc. 286
Philip Johnson 209
PADDOCK LAKE
Village Trustee
Kathy Christenson, Inc. 243
Gary Kaddatz, Inc. 243
Chris Kram 225
Richard W. Fish, Inc. 184
