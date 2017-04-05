ELECTION RESULTS: Shakeup in Salem Lakes

Salem native Jodi Meier wins Branch 7 in a landslide

A shakeup on the Salem Lakes Village Board is in store for the newly minted municipality, according to unofficial results released on the Kenosha County Clerk’s website.

Diann Tesar, previously the Salem Town Chairwoman, defeated incumbent Bruce Nopenz in the village president race.

Also, among six trustee candidates, Ted Kmiec, Mike Culat and Dan Campion secured seats on the Salem Lakes Village Board.

Dennis Faber, a long-time Salem Town Supervisor, and incumbents Eric Ericksen and Pat Dunn lost their bids in the election.

In the village trustee race in Paddock Lake, newcomer Chris Kram edged incumbent Richard W. Fish for the third seat on its village board.

Incumbents Kathy Christenson and Gary Kaddatz won their bids for re-election in Paddock Lake.

For the Town of Randall, incumbent Robert Stoll defeated challenger Philip Johnson to retain his seat as chairman.

Meanwhile, in the Kenosha County Circuit Court election, incumbent Jodi Meier kept her seat on the bench in Branch 7, winning in a landslide.

COUNTY

Circuit Court Judge – Branch 7

Jodi Meier, Inc. 12386

John Anthony Ward 2145

SALEM LAKES

Village President

Diann D. Tesar 1376

Bruce Nopenz, Inc. 566

Village Trustee

Ted Kmiec 1290

Mike Culat 1076

Dan Campion 1006

Dennis Faber 938

Eric Ericksen, Inc. 526

Pat Dunn, Inc. 451

RANDALL

Town Chairman

Robert Stoll, Inc. 286

Philip Johnson 209

PADDOCK LAKE

Village Trustee

Kathy Christenson, Inc. 243

Gary Kaddatz, Inc. 243

Chris Kram 225

Richard W. Fish, Inc. 184