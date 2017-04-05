ELECTION RESULTS: Salem referendum passes

Incumbents secure re-election

According unofficial results on the Kenosha County Clerk’s website, the Salem Grade School referendum received approval, and incumbents in two school board races secured re-election.

At Riverview School, Bert Christensen and Mary Vozel won, while Joy Corona and Adam Lang did not secure enough votes to take a seat on the school board.

Meanwhile, at Lakewood School, as Rhett Suhre secured re-election, Steven Turner won the second available seat 85-83 against Scott Whipple.

The Salem Grade School referendum passed 685-539.

Results below:

SALEM GRADE REFERENDUM

“Shall the Salem School District, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $870,000 for the 2017-2018 school year, by $1,070,000 for the 2018-2019 school year and by $1,070,000 for the 2019-2020 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of general operational costs associated with maintaining the current levels of education programming, technology and facilities?”

Yes 685

No 539

RIVERVIEW SCHOOL BOARD

Bert A. Christensen, Inc. 242

Joy Corona 231

Mary K. Vozel, Inc. 225

Adam Lang 122

LAKEWOOD SCHOOL BOARD

Rhett Suhre, Inc. 122

Steven Turner 85

Scott Whipple 83

Editors note: Initially, the County Clerk’s Office reportedly received voter tallies from both precincts serving the Riverview School Board, which had Corona ahead by six votes.