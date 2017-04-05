Local resident completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Austin P. Hehn graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, a Department of Defense press release reports.

“The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills,” the release states.”

“Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.”

Hehn is the son of Paula Wnek of Twin Lakes, Wis., and William Hehn of Salem, Wis., step-son of Michelle Hehn, of Salem, Wis., and grandson of Ruth and Robert Hehn of Salem, Wis.

He is a 2017 graduate of Central High School, Salem, Wis.