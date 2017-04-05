Bus driver calls it a career

Randall’s Lulling caps off 42 years

For 42 years, Donna Lulling kept students safe as a Randall School bus driver, until March 17 when she hung up her keys the last time.

“Forty-two years is a long time working in any profession, but 42 years driving a bus full of kids several times a day takes a spectacular person,” the school states in a release. “Donna Lulling would be that person, driving a bus daily for all these years at Randall School.”

Without her spectacular services, the school acknowledged sadness, but expressed excitement about her future adventures.

Lulling’s long tenure, ac-cording to the school, was celebrated on her last day behind the wheel.

“Staff members greeted her bus cheering as she arrived at school on Friday,” the release states. “Students unloaded and took a group photo with her, allowing them time to say a proper goodbye.”

In addition to a photo, the 4-year-old kindergarten class created hand-print flowers to show gratitude for her years of service.

Also, students in Laurel Tenhagen’s art classes drew self portraits, which had been placed on paper busses and hung along the walls of the school’s lobby.

Lulling, however, still plans to help the school as a school bus aide for 4-year-old kindergartners until the end of the year.