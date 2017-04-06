Central girls look for another SLC track title

Kurylo to lead boys sprinters

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Entering this year’s track and field season, the Westosha Central High School girls squad looks to capture a fourth straight Southern Lakes Conference title, while the boys seek to supplant perennial champion Lake Geneva Badger for the top spot.

Overall, both teams had conference champions in 10 different events, with a bulk of its athletes returning for another season.

But, Westosha Central looks to fill voids left by last year’s graduates.

The Falcon boys face the task of filling the void of 2016 SLC Athlete of the Year and state qualifier Jacob Hebior.

For the girls, the Falcons are without two school-record holders, Alex Reeves in the triple jump and Sydney Rau in the pole vault.

Last year, Alex Reeves won the SLC triple jump title and Rau finished sixth in the pole vault at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.

To offset the losses, Falcons coach Deirdre Reeves is relying on returning conference champions, including state qualifiers from both teams.

Lady Falcons boast versatility

Westosha Central returns several letter-winners, including thrower Amanda Sabourin and hurdler/vaulter Madi Hansen.

In the discus event, Sabourin finished first in six of 11 meets as a junior, when she won the conference title with a personal best 123-feet.

Sabourin, who took third at sectionals, advanced to state for the first time as a junior.

Also, Sabourin pitched in on the conference-winning 800-relay team, consisting of Hansen, sophomore Twila Dovas and junior Jaden McKenna.

At sectionals, the 800-relay team, which had 2016 graduate Taylor Washak in place of Dovas, the squad captured a school record.

Meanwhile, in both hurdles events, Dierdre Reeves is counting on Hansen and senior Julia Ziemelis.

“With the loss of Alex Reeves to graduation, I see Madi Hansen and Julia Ziemelis stepping up in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles,” Deirdre Reeves said.

Ziemelis finished among the top five in 300 hurdles in six of seven meets last year, including first place at the Wolverine Invite.

As a sophomore, Ziemelis notched four top five finishes in 300 hurdles.

For Hansen, she finished third in 300 hurdles in last year’s SLC meet, but was equally successful in the pole vault.

Last year, Hansen tied for second in the SLC, clearing the bar at 9-feet.

At the Kenosha County Indoor Championships, Hansen matched her personal best of 9-feet-6 between indoor and outdoor events.

“She is already vaulting very well and may even exceed Sydney’s height this season,” said Deirdre Reeves.

Rau snagged her school pole vault record of 11-feet-6 at the state meet.

Junior Meghan Capra expects to offer stability in distance races and on the 3,200-relay team, which qualified for sectionals last year.

Joining Capra on the sectional relay team was junior Mackenzie Maccaux, Hayley Trecker and Ziemelis.

“Meghan Capra will continue to do well in the 3,200 run,” Deirdre Reeves said. “The 4 x 800 relay should prove to be a solid event for us this season.”

Kurylo heads boys returnees

Coming off a state qualifying junior season, Austin Kurylo leads a list of boys returnees, which also boasts seniors Hunter Huggins and Sheel Patel.

A year ago, Kurylo won the SLC title in the 100-dash and long jump, and qualified for the state meet in the 200-dash.

“Kurylo will be strong in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump,” said Deirdre Reeves.

“He has put a lot of work in during the off-season and I strongly feel he is ready to do very well in the sprints and long jump.”

To start his season, Kurylo finished first in both the 55- and 400-dash at the Kenosha County Indoor Championships held at Carthage College.

In throwing events, the Falcons are looking to Huggins, who won last year’s SLC discus title with a toss of 137-05.

Huggins’ throw of 137-05, a personal best, was nearly 16 feet better than Lake Geneva Badger’s Akil Jackson, who took second. He also picked up seventh place in the shot put.

At sectionals, Huggins finished eighth in the discus.

Patel, a state qualifier in cross country, looks to replace Hebior in distance events.

Patel, the SLC cross country Athlete of the Year, has already showed success with a top finish in the 3,200 run at the recent Kenosha County Indoor Championships.

He also placed third in the 1,600 run.

“I think Sheel’s dominating performance last week at the County Invitational indicates how I see his season going,” Deirdre Reeves said.

Rounding out the returnees are senior Tommy McClain in the discus and junior Josh Engberg in the pole vault.

Engberg compiled a personal best in the pole vault at 12-06 to place second at the Kenosha County Indoor Championships.