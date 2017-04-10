Falcon softball touts pitching

Newcomers showing promise

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Can Westosha Central High School’s softball team win its sixth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title and how will the squad replace two potent power-hitters?

The answer, according to co-coach Tom Lampe, lies within the Falcons’ seven returning letter-winners and slew of players from last season’s undefeated junior varsity squad.

A year ago, the Falcons (24-5, 13-1 SLC) finished their season one game shy of the state tournament, losing to SLC rival Union Grove in the WIAA Division 1 sectional final.

However, the team is without power-hitters Kayla Konwent and Chy Onstad, who both received first-team all-state honors as seniors and play Division 1 collegiate softball.

Lampe, however, said replacing the two key hitters is unrealistic, stating it is a collective effort this season.

“The overall output has to be a team thing and we can’t rely of just one person to carry the load,” Lampe said. “We think the girls are working hard, understand the expectation and will be ready to do their part for the overall team.”

Also gone are graduates Elaine Anderson, Julia Jester and Jenna Kontaxis, who moved to Kansas after her sophomore season.

As for filling Konwent’s position at catcher, Lampe looks to junior Andrea Edquist, and for third base, newcomers Olivia Kazumura and Danielle Gulliford could see playing time.

“We have Gulliford and Kazumura both seeing time there. Both players were standouts on the JV team last season and both should contribute to varsity this season,” Lampe said. “Both have outstanding gloves and powerful arms. We feel comfortable with either of them at that position.”

Thus far, Edquist’s showing behind the plate has been encouraging, Lampe said.

With promising newcomers, and seven key letter-winners, the Falcons’ goals remain the same.

“We try to stay consistent with our overall team goals and we use those as a measuring stick of our progress,” he said. “With that said, we hope to be in contention for conference and for a trip to state.”

“To do so we will need to take care of the things that we control. That includes playing as a team and working on and doing the little things in practice and in games,” he added. “So far, we are very encouraged by our progress.”

The progress starts with the leadership of five returning seniors, a junior and sophomore.

Among the returners, the Falcons’ strength is on the mound, where senior and first-team all-state Alyssa Hrncar looks to lead the hurlers.

Hrncar recently committed to play at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

As a junior, Hrncar struck out 148 hitters, tabulated a 1.14 ERA, tossed 12 shutouts and finished 18-3 in 22 appearances. At the plate, the switch-hitting Hrncar had a .448 batting average with 29 runs scored as the Falcons’ primary leadoff hitter last year.

Offering support on the mound is senior Olivia Klean, who went 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA, left-handed sophomore Rebecca Edwards and Kazumura, who went 24-0 on junior varsity.

“The pitching is probably one of our greatest strengths right now. We could put four different girls in the circle and be just fine,” Lampe said. “Alyssa Hrncar will be back for her final season. She has looked sharp and she plans to take the bulk of the innings in the circle.”

Like the pitching circle, the Falcons have options on defense, Lampe said.

“So many of these girls bring so much to the table. They are all gifted softball players and they have all embraced the coaching suggestions we’ve made,” said Lampe. “We’re not completely sure who the starting nine will be but the competition for each spot has been good for the overall program.”

Although there is competition at some positions, the Falcons are looking to keep certain players in the box, including senior letter-winners Kira Mickelson, Klean, outfielder Carrie Weis, Sarai Roberts, junior Kayla Kerkman and Edwards.

Klean, a primary first baseman last season, batted .333 with 22 RBI as a junior.

Meanwhile, Mickelson and Kerkman have made appearances at both middle infield positions in the first two contests of the season.

As a junior, Mickelson batted .414, knocked in 39 runs and tabulated a .606 slugging percentage.

Mickelson, a Northern Illinois University commit, Kerkman, who verbally committed to Winona State University and Klean received all-conference honors last year.

Weis batted .360 with a .540 slugging percentage. Roberts had 22 runs scored with a .306 batting average and Edwards had nine hits.

Entering the fray from the junior varsity ranks are juniors Brooke Wysiatko (infielder/outfielder), Alex Kelly (outfielder) Rylee Johnson (outfielder), Kendall Krumm (infielder) and Wylie Jackson (infielder, dp).