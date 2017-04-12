Twin Lakes man dies in crash

A 41-year-old Twin Lakes man died from injuries suffered in Sunday’s motorcycle crash in the Town of Randall.

The man, identified as Sean Flosi, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the 11700 block of Highway P at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“While negotiating the curves in that area the motorcycle left the roadway and overturned several times,” a Sheriff’s Department news release said on Sunday. “The operator was ejected.”

Flosi, the sole occupant of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The investigation is continuing. If anyone witnessed this crash of has information, they can contact the Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100,” a Sunday news release states.