Waukegan man killed in Randall pedestrian crash

Twin Lakes woman in custody

A 38-year-old Waukegan man reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 34000 block of 110th Street in the Town of Randall Tuesday died from his injuries, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department states.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, the man identified as Brian Engelhart, of Waukegan, was found lying at the edge of the roadway when authorities arrived at about 1:30 a.m.

“The male subject had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” the release states. “He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.”

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old Twin Lakes woman, who identified herself as Engelhart’s girlfriend, was still at the scene, and later arrested on charges related to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by Detectives from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.