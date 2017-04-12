BOYS GOLF: Westosha’s Kramer helps team notch second

Strasser leads Panthers in first SLC meet

Westosha Central High School senior Zach Kramer picked up first place among all golfers in the first Southern Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.

Kramer, who drew a 75 on the par 70 course, helped the Falcons to a second place finish among the eight teams.

For Wilmot Union High School, junior Zach Strasser scored an 84 to lead the Panthers, who took third.

Rivermoor Golf Club

Waterford

Par 70

Team scores: 1. Badger 401, 2. WESTOSHA CENTRAL 341, 3. WILMOT 351, 4. Union Grove 360, 5. Elkhorn 365, 6. Waterford 373, 7. Burlington 401, 8. Delavan-Darien 460.

Westosha: 1. Jack Polick 93, 2. Zach Kramer 75, 3. Paul Lynch 85, 4. Bailey Menarek 95, 5. Gavin Goldstein 88.

Wilmot: 1. Cody Faber 86, 2. Zach Strasser 84, 3. Dayne Schleusner 93, 4. Josh Peterson 93, 5. Ben Roszko 88.