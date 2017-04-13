TRACK: Falcons’ Hansen, Sabourin each pick up pair of firsts at SLC relays

Panther boys win three events

Madi Hansen and Amanda Sabourin each won two events to help Westosha Central High School’s track team take fourth at the Southern Lakes Conference relays in Lake Geneva Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons, who finished one point from third place Lake Geneva Badger, were five points ahead of fifth place Wilmot Union.

For the boys, Westosha Central placed fourth, one point shy of Waterford, but had 11 more points than Wilmot Union.

Hansen, a senior, picked up first in the 300-meter hurdles relay, and supplanted her previous personal best of 9-feet-6 with a leap of 10-feet in the pole vault.

Meanwhile, for Sabourin, her 1,600 relay team, which included Kylie Shane, Jaden Morris and Madison LeRoy fininished first.

Sabourin, a senior, added another top finish in the discus.

Meghan Capra, a junior, rounded out the Lady Falcons’ first place honors in the 1,600 run.

The Lady Panthers, however, had a top finish from the 800 relay team, which had seniors Maddie Martin, Rachel Kostrova, Julia Shurtleff and sophomore Gretta Cieslak.

In field events, senior Kristen Carlson took first in the triple jump while junior Sam Serak tied for the best finish in the high jump.

Falcon boys ace field events

The Falcons picked up two first place finishes, one by Hunter Huggins in the discus throw and the other from junior Josh Engberg for the pole vault.

Trifecta of wins for Panthers

The Panthers had two first place relay teams, the 800- and 1,600-meter sprints, which had juniors Anthony Poco, Robert Brent, Jordan Jesse and senior Matt Cieslak on both squads.

Additionally, sophomore Cullen Ketterhagen won the 300-meter hurdles.



GIRLS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Waterford 114, 2. Elkhorn 96, 3. Badger 92, 4. Westosha Central 91, 5. Wilmot Union 86, 6. Burlington 34.

100 hurdles relay: 1. Kassie Thompson, ELK, 17.50; 2. Cassie Questad, WAT, 17.66; 3. Taylor Bikowski, ELK, 18.08; 4. Julia Ziemelis, WC, 18.72; 5. Madi Hansen, WC, 18.84.

Distance medley: 1. Waterford 13:41.42, 2. Union Grove 13:50.10, 3. Westosha Central (Heaven Anderson, Chelsea Lamp, Mackenzie Maccaux, Meghan Capra) 14:09.06, 5. Wilmot Union (Alana Bell, Katie Strother, Barbara Cooper, Tara Nopenz) 15:15.04.

400 relay: 1. Waterford 52.80, 2. Elkhorn 53.91, 3. Westosha Central (Jaden McKenna, Twila Dovas, Kylie Shane, Raylene Gonzalez) 54.35, 4. Wilmot Union (Alyssa Muzzy, Caylee Pearson, Teresse Nunez, Kayla Buchanan) 55.68.

3,200 relay: 1. Badger 10:44.78, 2. Wilmot Union (Maddie Martin, Rachel Kostrova, Gretta Cieslak, Julia Shurtleff) 11:05.60, 3. Burlington 11:09.13, 4. Westosha Central (Julia Ziemelis, Claire Koeppel, Heaven Anderson, Chelsea Lamp) 11:14.55.

800 sprint medley: 1. Waterford 1:52.27, 2. Elkhorn 1:57.29, 3. Burlington 2:00.13, 4. Westosha Central (Jaden McKenna, Twila Dovas, Kylie Shane, Amanda Sabourin) 2:03.25, 6. Wilmot Union (Alyssa Muzzy, Alana Bell, Teresse Nunez, Kayla Buchanan) 2:15.83.

800 relay: 1. Wilmot Union (Julia Shurtleff, Rachel Kostrova, Maddie Martin, Gretta Cieslak) 1:53.87, 2. Elkhorn 2:01.79, 3. Westosha Central (Brenna Maloney, Jenna Sheen, Raylene Gonzalez, Morgan Langer) 2:02.62.

300 hurdles relay: 1. Madi Hansen, WC, 51.99, 2. Kassie Thompson, ELK, 52.091, 3. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 52.39; 7. Julia Ziemelis, WC, 54.91.

1,600 sprint medley: 1. Waterford 4:29.28, 2. Elkhorn 4:42.95, 3. Wilmot Union (Julia Shurtleff, Maddie Martin, Gretta Cieslak, Rachel Kostrova) 4:54.85.

1,600 run relay: 1. Meghan Capra, WC, 5:53.84, 2. Amara Trent, LG, 5:59.01; 3. Maureen Clifford, LG, 6:01.13; 5. Claire Koeppel, WC, 6:07.34; 8. Mackenzie Maccaux, WC, 6:22.67.

1,600 relay: 1. Westosha Central (Jaden Morris, Amanda Sabourin, Kylie Shane, Madison LeRoy) 4:30.93, 2. Burlington 4:33.09, 3. Waterford 4:36.87, 5. Wilmot Union (Tara Nopenz, Alana Bell, Kayla Buchanon, Teresse Nunez) 4:49.11.

Discus: 1. Amanda Sabourin, WC, 122-07; 2. Elizabeth Bullock, LG, 112-10; 3. Courtney Oomans, LG, 108-08; 4. Claire Lawrence, WC, 84-11; 4. Miah Nielsen, WAT, 84-11; 6. Jenna Sheen, WC, 81-02.

Long jump: 1. Megan Wallace, BHS, 15-10.50; 2. Olivia Busch, WAT, 15-07.00; 3. Annie Benavides, WAT, 15-01.00; 6. Grace Peyron, BHS, 14-11.50; 6. Kristen Carlson, WIL, 14-11.50.

Triple jump: 1. Kristen Carlson, WIL, 34-09.75; 2. Brenna Maloney, WC, 31-08.50; 3. LuAnnabelle Wieseman, LG, 31-07.50; 5. Morgan Langer, 30-05.25.

High jump: 1. Sam Serak, WIL, 5-02; 1. Gabby Pinnow, ELK, 5-02; 3. Priscilla Gasiorowski, WAT, 4-10; 4. Jaden Morris, WC, 4-08; 4. Julissa Scott, WIL, 4-08; 8. Becca Bell, WIL 4-06.

Pole vault: 1. Madi Hansen, WC, 10-00; 2. Miabella Trent, LG, 9-06; 3. Nyssa Zuehls, WIL, 9-00; 4. Jessica Zeitler, WIL, 8-06; 7. Bella Andersen, WIL, 7-06.

BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Badger 116.5, 2. Elkhorn 103, 3. Waterford 91, 4. Westosha Central 90, 5. Wilmot Union 79, 6. Burlington 56.5, 7. Union Grove 22.

Distance medley: 1. Waterford 11:10.39, 2. Elkhorn 11:12.77, 3. Badger 11:37.50, 4. Westosha Central (Mason Hedrick, Brandon Horton, A.J. Lance, Sheel Patel) 11:55.12.

400 relay: 1. Badger 45.47, 2. Westosha Central (Andrew Walsh, Austin Kurylo, Jonathan Huddleston, Joshua Engberg), 3. Elkhorn 46.88.

3,200 relay: 1. Badger 8:52.01, 2. Waterford 9:01.28, 3. Wilmot Union (Alex Wank, Kyle Diedrich, Nathan Loeffler, Brock Muzzy) 9:01.79, 4. Westosha Central (Brandon Horton, Colton Greenhill, A.J. Lance, Michael Mosback) 9:28.17.

800 sprint medley: 1. Wilmot Union (Anthony Poco, Robert Brent, Jordan Jesse, Matt Cieslak), 1:36.22, 2. Elkhorn 1:39.43, 3. Waterford 1:40.04, 4. Westosha Central (Joshua Engberg, Andrew Walsh, Jonathan Huddleston, Austin Kurylo) 1:41.72.

800 relay: 1. Elkhorn 1:36.92, 2. Badger 1:37.63, 3. Union Grove 1:40.33, 4. Westosha Central (Niko Lemke, Andrew Walsh, Austin Schwab, Tyler Huffhines) 1:40.90, 6. Wilmot Union (Liam McAloon, Dustin Warden, Ty Cole, Andrew List) 1:45.42.

300 hurdles relay: 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 43.39; 2. Cody Harren, LG, 43.65; 3. Colin Jackson, LG, 44.23; 5. Shawn Cummins Jr, WIL, 44.59; 6. Niko Lemke, WC, 47.16.

1,600 sprint medley: 1. Wilmot Union (Robert Brent, Matt Cieslak, Jordan Jesse, Anthony Poco) 3:49.15, 2. Waterford 3:52.98, 3. Westosha Central (Niko Lemke, Caio Felipe, Austin Schwab, Michael Mosback( 4:22.30.

1,600 run relay: 1. Gustavo Gordillo, LG, 4:42.54; 2. Logan Koehling, LG, 4:46.33; 3. Josh Butscher, WAT, 4:46.41; 4. Sheel Patel, WC, 4:48.

1,600 relay: 1. Elkhorn 3:35.44, 2. Waterford 3:40.53, 3. Badger 3:42.95; 5. Wilmot Union (Cullen Ketterhagen, Shawn Cummins Jr, David Amburgey, Zac Schrader) 3:49.23, 7. Westosha Central (Tyler Huffhines, Tyler Andrews, Aaron Pecore, Luke Mahar) 4:12.49.

Shot put: 1. Evan Blanton, ELK, 47-07.25; 2. Hunter Huggins, WC, 44-00.00; 3. Jose Garcia, LG, 41-10.00.

Discus: 1. Hunter Huggins, WC, 153-06; 2. Matt Szezsol, LG, 125-06; 3. Jose Garcia, LG, 120-05; 5. Tommy McClain, WC, 115-01; 8. Jacob Brockway, WIL, 105-10.

Long jump: 1. Jordan Hodges, LG, 19-10; 2. Tyler Daehn, ELK, 19-10; 3. Austin Kurylo, WC, 19-09.50; 4. Anthony Poco, WC, 19-03.00; 6. Gunnar Johnson, WIL, 18-06.50; 7. Cullen Ketterhagen, 18-01.50.



Triple jump: 1. William Keller, LG, 40-06.25; 2. Gunnar Johnson, WIL, 39-01.25; 3. Tias Larson, LG, 39-01; 7. Josh Moldenhauer, WIL, 36-03.50.

High jump: 1. Alex Hergott, ELK, 5-09.00; 2. Michael Sandman, WIL, 5-06; 3. Jack Zakrajsek, LG, 5-02; 3. Shawn Cummins Jr, WIL, 5-02; 8. Tyler Andrews, WC, 5-00; 8. Jordan Jesse, WIL, 5-00; 8. Danny Gulliford, WC, 5-00; 8. Austin Schwab, WC, 5-00.

Pole vault: 1. Brandon Bernardo, LG, 12-06; 1. Joshua Engberg, WC, 12-06; 3. Jacob Voight, WC, 11-06; 3. Erik Tucknott, WIL, 11-06.